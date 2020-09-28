September 28, 2020

Blotter: Salisbury Man charged with felony assault by strangulation

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Monday, September 28, 2020

SALISBURY – Ryan Michael Price,  33, of Salisbury, was charged with felony assault by strangulation Friday after allegedly assaulting a woman by placing his forearm against her neck and chocking her until she was unconscious.

Price was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with no bond with a Monday court date. In North Carolina, bond can not be set by a magistrate in a domestic violence case and must be determined by a district court judge.

In other arrest warrants:

  • Jennifer Helms Elmore, 39, of Salisbury, was charged with felony larceny by employee after allegedly stealing $40 from from Burger King, her employer.
  • Christina Marie Griffin, 28, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday after allegedly being found in possession of two grams of methamphetamine and a spoon with white residue.
  • James Lawrence Townsend, 54, of Salisbury, was charged with two counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute on Saturday. Townsend was allegedly found in possession of 31 pills of hydrocodone and two grams of methamphetamine.
  • David Wayne Armstrong, 28, of Walkertown, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday. Armstrong was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and a plastic wrapper to package “a controlled substance other than marijuana,” according to the warrant from Armstrong’s arrest.
  • Tyesha Phillips, 25, of Concord, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on Sunday. Phillips was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and a glass pipe with burns and residue.
  • Andrea Marie Reynolds, 44, of Kannapolis, was charged with felony conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense on Sunday. Reynolds allegedly conspired to obtain money from Suntrust and BB&T with an unknown person, according to the warrant for her arrest.
  • Brittany Nicole Hendrix, 21, of Woodleaf, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday. Hendrix was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and a digital scale.
  • Tykeith Jaharald Wade, 24, of Henderson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance on Saturday. Wade was allegedly found in possession of MDMA.
