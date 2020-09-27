Letter: Sanborn has experience, knowledge suited for school board

We are fortunate this election season to have a school board candidate that is truly a student advocate!

Kathy McDuffie Sanborn has the experience and knowledge to lead our school system through transition and critical decision making regarding superintendent selection, school renewal, school closures and consolidation.

She will listen to all sides of the issues and then use that input and data to support what will be best for students and staff in the district. Her experience as a classroom teacher, school administrator and central office director demonstrates why she will be a strong voice of reason on the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education.

Kathy leads by example. I have had the privilege of working with Kathy in RSS and can attest to her dynamic leadership and integrity. I am excited to endorse her as a candidate for the RSS Board of Education.

— Monda Griggs

Salisbury