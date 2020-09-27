Letter: Fill the seat, Mr. President
After what Democrats and the main stream media did, with lies and smears against Justice Brett Kavanaugh and his family, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s replacement will be subjected to even more and worse.
We’re ready. Fill the seat, Mr. President.
— Floyd Prophet
Kannapolis
