Letter: Autocrats have it easy
The ancient Greeks had a word and a concept for the personage of an autocrat like President Trump.
The word is megalopsychic — the most dangerous person in the community because he believed himself rather than believing in himself.
Autocrats have it easy to get policies enacted; they merely eliminate or marginalize the opposition.
— Sanford Silverburg
Salisbury
