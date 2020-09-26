Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to shooting at Halloween attraction

CHINA GROVE — Law enforcement from multiple jurisdictions were on the scene of a Saturday night shooting at Reapers Realm, a Halloween attraction on Daugherty Road.

Exact details of the incident as well as the extent of injuries were not immediately clear. Emergency scanner traffic indicated that one person shot at the scene was transported independently of Rowan County EMS to Atrium Health University City.

Emergency scanner traffic also indicated that a suspect left the scene, but it was not clear whether the person was later apprehended.

Video on social media showed crowds of people at the Halloween attraction running with shots firing in the background. Fights occurred in the crowd in the aftermath of the initial incident and bystanders in video on social media accused police officers of using pepper spray on people at the scene. Police officers were pictured wearing riot gear.

Several people also were treated for breathing problems, including at least one who suffered an asthma attack.

At the reunification point at the U.S. 29 Walgreens. Rowan County 911 Chief Allen Cress is on the scene and said this is standard procedure for reunification. Kids are still being brought to be reunited with their guardians. @salisburypost pic.twitter.com/IqOfK4T5zZ — Carl Blankenship (@Carl_R_Blank) September 27, 2020

Officials set up the Walgreens parking lot at the intersection of U.S. 29 and Lentz Road as a location for parents to pick up their children. Police brought kids to the parking lot to be reunited with their parents or guardians. Emergency Services Chief Allen Cress said that was standard procedure for this type of incident.

Cress, at the scene, said all he knew about the incident is there were shots fired and a lot of kids scattered during the incident.

Police are bringing kids to the parking lot. pic.twitter.com/fP60F63o8C — Carl Blankenship (@Carl_R_Blank) September 27, 2020

Parent Gaylor Rattz said his daughter was at the haunted house and had not heard from her when he arrived at the Walgreens. He was visibly upset.

“Yeah it’s scary. It’s my daughter, my baby girl,” Rattz said.

Rattz heard from his daughter a few minutes after he arrived.

“Thank you Jesus'” he said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.