College football: Charlotte 49ers game postponed
Charlotte — Georgia State has postponed its Saturday game at Charlotte due to COVID positive tests and contact tracing.
Charlotte was set to host the Panthers in the home opener, Saturday, Sept. 26 at 12 noon. The game was to be broadcast on ESPNU.
Charlotte will open the 2020 Conference USA schedule next week at Florida Atlantic at 4 p.m. (ESPNU).
You Might Like
Xfinity Series playoffs begin in Las Vegas with drivers seeking Cup rides
By JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ross Chastain opened this week preparing for the start... read more