September 26, 2020

  • 72°

College football: Charlotte 49ers game postponed

By Mike London

Published 11:32 am Saturday, September 26, 2020

Sam Roberts photo/Charlotte Sports Info
Charlotte quarterback Chris Reynolds won’t be in action on Saturday.

Charlotte — Georgia State has postponed its Saturday game at Charlotte due to COVID positive tests and contact tracing.

Charlotte was set to host the Panthers in the home opener, Saturday, Sept. 26 at 12 noon. The game was to be broadcast on ESPNU.

Charlotte will open the 2020 Conference USA schedule next week at Florida Atlantic at 4 p.m. (ESPNU).

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How would you grade Superintendent Lynn Moody's performance during her tenure here?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Nation/World

Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett to fill Supreme Court seat

Coronavirus

Deadly September propels Rowan County to 100 deaths from COVID-19

BREAKING NEWS

Highway Patrol charges man in hit-and-run after finding vehicle hidden in woods

Elections

NC elections board, Republicans at odds over absentee ballot rule changes

News

Voters struggling with witness rules in early voting

News

Trump expected to announce conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

Coronavirus

County reports COVID-19 percent positive rate of 8%

Local

Rowan County United Way sets $1.5 million goal at drive-in kickoff event

Crime

Blotter: Adult daughters accused of beating up mother

China Grove

China Grove firefighters injured after truck overturns

Business

Salisbury VA to reopen entry, exit gates

Crime

Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in Burlington Coat Factory theft

Elections

Requests for absentee ballots top 9,000 in Rowan

Local

Spencer approves supplemental USDA loan for Park Plaza project

Business

11 locals will make up Empire Redevelopment Task Force

Local

New finance director excited to prove himself, continue on path set by predecessor

Coronavirus

County health officials report four new COVID-19 deaths

Elections

Trump promotes health care ‘vision’ at stop in Charlotte but gaps remain

Crime

Blotter: Woman charged with stealing mom’s dog

Business

Rowan County hires Howden as new finance director

Local

Exhibit about Jim Crow-era travel on display at NC Transportation Museum

Elections

GOP elections board members resign over absentee settlement

Crime

Drive-by shooting injures 24-year-old Salisbury man

Crime

Highway Patrol: Vehicle fled after striking, killing pedestrian on Camp Road