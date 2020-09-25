Blotter: Adult daughters accused of beating up mother

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A local woman says she was attacked by her two adult daughters when they spit in her face and punched and choked her, according to a Salisbury Police Department report.

The 49-year-old woman went to the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office just after midnight Friday to say her daughters were upset with her and they assaulted her, said Salisbury Police spokesman Russ DeSantis.

The woman arrived at the magistrate’s office upset and said one daughter repeatedly spit in her face and punched her, according to a report. Another allegedly pulled that sister off the mother and began punching and choking her mother.

According to the report, the incident occurred after an argument over colored pencils. The assault occurred late Thursday night around 11:30 p.m. at the home — on North Main Street. No arrest has been made.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports

• Eco ATM LLC reported on Thursday someone turned in stolen property in order to get money for the item at the machine located inside Harris Teeter.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Wednesday he was the victim of fraud while in the 1000 block of Patterson Road.

• A woman reported on Wednesday she was assaulted while in the 1100 block of Crescent Road, Rockwell.

• A man reported on Wednesday he was the victim of fraud while in the 1500 block of Rainey Road.

• Jordan Tyler Walker, 21, was charged on Wednesday with misdemeanor larceny while in the 400 block of Grace Church Road.