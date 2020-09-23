September 23, 2020

  • 50°
Carolina Panthers team owner David Tepper, left, has been pushing for fans to be allowed in the stadium. He's shown talking with former head coach Ron Rivera. (AP File Photo/Jason E. Miczek)

Panthers stadium, other outdoor venues can have fans

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, September 23, 2020

By Bryan Anderson

Associated Press/Report for America

RALEIGH — College and professional sports teams in North Carolina may soon be allowed to host a few thousand fans in outdoor stadiums, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday.

If the state’s coronavirus numbers continue to improve or remain flat, Cooper said he plans to ease the occupancy restrictions for large outdoor entertainment venues starting Oct. 2.

Places that can seat more than 10,000 people outside would be able to operate at significantly reduced capacity, while adhering to the recommended 6 feet of physical distancing.

“We plan to take another step toward Phase 3 in the coming days if our progress holds,” Cooper said. “That step will mean larger outdoor event venues will be able to open at 7% capacity starting next Friday, Oct. 2.”

Under the updated executive order Cooper plans to announce next week, the Carolina Panthers, whose stadium can seat more than 75,000 people, would be able to host over 5,000 fans.

Some sports teams have already received permission from the state to have a small number of fans in the stands. North Carolina State University and other college football programs across the state were able to have two parents per player — up to 350 people — attend games last weekend. Cooper’s easing of Phase 2 reopening restrictions would allow even more people to attend games if they are masked and physically distant from another.

Bubba Cunningham, director of athletics for UNC-Chapel Hill, said in a statement that he wants the state to continue allowing more fans into games.

“We are thrilled that we will be able to start welcoming spectators back to Kenan Stadium in October, and we are hopeful that the number of people allowed in our stadiums will safely increase as fall progresses,” Cunningham wrote.

During Tuesday’s news conference, the governor said he would get a COVID-19 vaccine once the Food and Drug Administration approves it and it’s his turn to receive it after essential workers. In the meantime, he wants North Carolinians to get flu shots in preparation for a possible surge in coronavirus spread during the fall and winter months, which many infectious disease experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, have predicted. “We’ve got to make sure that we continue our efforts getting people vaccinated, not only for COVID-19 when it comes but all other diseases that are out there,” Cooper said.

North Carolina reported a coronavirus positivity rate on Tuesday approaching the state’s goal of 5%, with 5.4% of COVID-19 tests coming back positive.

Print Article

Comments

Health

‘Nudge from God’: 10 years after diagnosis, Rockwell man to receive kidney from live donor

Crime

Salisbury police warn residents after increased trailer thefts

Education

Elon heightens alert as 32 test positive; Wake Forest in good shape to continue instruction as is

Cleveland

Corn picker catches fire at Knox Farm, destroying nearly eight acres

Nation/World

House easily passes stopgap funding bill, averting shutdown

News

Supreme Court vacancy looms large in 2nd NC Senate debate

Coronavirus

Additional COVID-19 death reported in Rowan; Cooper announces small business relief

Crime

Asheville man charged with heroin possession following traffic checkpoint

Education

Susan Cox conceding school board race, putting support behind opponent

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools will survey families, stakeholders about next superintendent

Local

Library to reopen for in-person visits Oct. 1

Local

Rowan Sheriff’s Office K-9s to receive bulletproof vests

Crime

Man charged with sex offense, raping teen

Business

Commissioners receive analysis of county’s development application process

Crime

Man arrested in Spencer in connection with Charlotte murder investigation

Local

County government losing assistant manager, social services director

Education

RSS will collect information on full K-5 return

Education

KCS sees smooth transition back to classes, unlikely to transition to all in-person for K-5

Nation/World

Barrett emerges as court favorite; Trump to pick by weekend

Local

Tillis says Trump will extend offshore drilling pause to NC

Coronavirus

12% of all Rowan COVID-19 cases currently active

Crime

Blotter: Concord man faces drug charges after hotel disturbance call

Crime

Rockwell teen charged with rape of a 14-year-old girl

Crime

Police: Charlotte man caught stealing funeral home employee’s truck