September 24, 2020

Blotter: Police respond to shots fired call outside of Salisbury home

By Shavonne Potts

Published 5:15 pm Wednesday, September 23, 2020

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Police on Tuesday responded to a Salisbury home after neighbors reported hearing gunshots and located nearly 20 shell casings outside the property.

No one was injured, said police spokesman Lt. Lee Walker, but it was the second time this month that police have been called to 407 Old Concord Road for a shooting incident. In both cases, police received a 911 call about hearing gunshots. When police arrived Tuesday to the latest incident, they found shell casings in the roadway near the home.

Police have responded to other incidents at this home, too, Walker said.

He said a woman who lives at the home was there with her children at the time of the shooting.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports

• Someone broke a glass window at the ABC Store, 1636 W. Innes St., on Tuesday in an attempt to steal alcohol but only stole empty boxes.

• Patriot Towing reported on Tuesday someone failed to return a rented trailer in the 2906 South Main Street.

• Police found 9mm shell casings at a home in the 400 block of Majolica Road.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Monday a larceny occurred in the 1100 block of Burkesway Drive.

• A woman reported on Monday someone broke into her vehicle in the 1000 block of Wilcoy Park Drive, Rockwell.

• A woman reported on Monday someone stole items from her vehicle while it was parked in the 300 block of Wilcoy Road, Rockwell.

• A man reported on Monday someone damaged his mailbox in the 1100 block of Umberger Road, Mount Ulla.

• A man reported on Monday someone stole his belongings from his vehicle in the 200 block of Wilcoy Road, Rockwell.

• A woman reported on Monday items from her vehicle were stolen while parked in the 1000 block of Wilcoy Park Drive, Rockwell.

• A man reported on Monday someone stole items from his property in the 700 block of Gin Road, Gold Hill.

• A woman reported on Monday her vehicle was stolen from the 100 block of Andrews Ford Road.

• A woman reported on Monday shoes were missing from a package in the 1300 Rockwell Road, Rockwell.

• Latron Earl Williams, 20, was charged on Monday with felony obtaining property by false pretenses while in the 500 Peeler Road.

• Thomas Jay Prevatte, 41, was charged on Monday with felony obtaining property by false pretenses while at the Rowan County Detention Center.

