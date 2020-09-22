Asheville man charged with heroin possession following traffic checkpoint

SALISBURY — An Asheville man faces heroin charges following a stop at a traffic checkpoint Sunday night.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Michael Andrew Beaver, 42, with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule I, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, misdemeanor no financial responsibility, misdemeanor flee to elude arrest and a misdemeanor probation violation out of Buncombe County.

Deputies were conducting a checkpoint at Lentz Road and East Side Drive on Sunday night after several speeding complaints from residents in that area.

A Honda Accord stopped short of the checkpoint and turned around. A deputy stopped the car on Daugherty Road. The driver, identified as Beaver, told the deputy he didn’t have a valid driver’s license, said Capt. John Sifford.

The officer patted Beaver down and had a K-9 sniff the perimeter of the car. While getting into the back seat of the patrol car, the officer noticed a white rock fall out of Beaver’s pants pocket. Deputies say they believe the substance was China White heroin that is typically laced with fentanyl.

Instead of field testing the potentially potent substance, the officer packaged the drug and submitted it for testing at the state lab.

Beaver remains in the Rowan County jail under a $10,000 secured bond.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A woman reported on Friday she was the victim of an internet scam while in the 400 block of Clayton Trail.

• A woman reported on Friday she was the victim of identity theft while in the 800 block of Varnadore Road.

• A man reported on Friday he was the victim of larceny while in the 11500 block of Cool Springs Road, Cleveland.

• A man reported on Friday someone stole power tools from his work truck while in the 5800 block of Old Concord Road.

• A man reported on Friday someone damaged his mailbox while in the 200 block of Winding Way.

• A woman reported on Saturday she was the victim of burglary while in the 13000 block of Statesville Boulevard, Cleveland.

• A woman reported on Saturday she was the victim of a domestic assault in the 100 block of Wakefield Drive.

• Gold Hill Methodist Church reported on Sunday someone forced entry into the building at 730 St. Stephens Church Road, Gold Hill.

• A man reported on Sunday he was the victim of identity theft while in the 6200 block of Lynn Road.

• A man reported on Sunday he was the victim of an assault while in the 100 block of Courtney Lane.

• A woman reported on Sunday she was the victim of fraud while in the 400 block of Dorton’s Horse Road, Rockwell.

• A man reported on Sunday someone stole his belongings from the 1000 block of Cedar Hill Drive, Rockwell.

• Brittany Sue Cox Tipton, 25, was charged on Friday with misdemeanor assault while in on U.S. 52.

• Jesse Wayne Dixon, 37, was charged on Saturday with misdemeanor assault on a female while in the 100 block of Wakefield Drive.

• Oris Van Hilton, 40, was charged on Sunday with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance schedule III while on Daughtery Road.