12% of all Rowan cases currently active

By Natalie Anderson

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Nearly 400 people are currently positive with COVID-19 after 33 cases were added to the county’s total number of cases on Monday.

Rowan County has now seen a total of 3,204 cases since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 397 are currently positive, which amounts to 12% of all reported cases. A total of 2,716 have now recovered. The current rate of tests returning positive is 8.26%. The average age among all cases is 43.6.

In Cabarrus County, there are currently 3,810 total cases and 329 currently active cases, a rate of 9%.

Deaths in Rowan County remained at 91 Monday, with all but 30 deaths from local congregate care facilities. Last week, a total of 10 deaths were reported, with only three not associated with local congregate care facilities. The average age among the deaths remains at 80.

More than 450 cases have been among local congregate care facilities. Currently, there are seven active outbreaks. County data show Liberty Commons has now seen six deaths and 22 cases, eight deaths and 81 cases at Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab, five deaths and 52 cases at Autumn Care, six deaths and 42 cases at Accordius Health, seven cases at the Citadel, four cases at Compass Health in Spencer and two cases at Big Elm Rehabilitation and Living Center in Kannapolis.

County data on nursing home outbreaks only include Rowan County residents. State health officials on Tuesday will provide a biweekly update of outbreaks and clusters, which includes all cases beyond just Rowan residents. County data also show a cluster of 10 cases at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Preschool.

Across the state, 194,381 cases have been confirmed after 2.82 million completed tests, a rate of 5.4%. A total of 885 patients are currently being hospitalized, while 3,247 people have died.

The state reported on Monday that 176,422 patients are presumed to be recovered, which amounts to 91% of all reported cases.

County health officials continue to urge residents to get tested if they’re displaying any symptoms related to COVID-19, or have been exposed to anyone who’s tested positive for the virus. The following testing locations are available this week:

Rowan County Health Department

1811 E Innes Street, Salisbury

Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Testing is free and open to the public.

Rowan Housing Authority

200 Grant Street, East Spencer

Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Testing is free and open to the public.

Cleveland Fire Station 45

205 School Street, Cleveland

Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Testing is free and open to the public.

CVS

1924 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury

Must schedule an appointment online.

https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-assessment

Novant Health Rowan

1904 Jake Alexander Boulevard, Salisbury

Call 704-210-7845 for an appointment. Testing criteria may apply.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.