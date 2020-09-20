Letter: Choose new perspectives for school board

As a former school board member, I see the vote for Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education members of even greater importance with the departure of Superintendent Lynn Moody. With the change impending in the administrative offices of the school system, there is a need to have new individuals elected to the board.

My recommendations are Jennifer Studer for Seat No. 7, Jonathan Barbee for Seat No. 5 and Brian Hightower for Seat No. 3. These individuals will bring new perspectives to the board as it continues with renewal status and working with the next superintendent.

I urge all citizens to vote for these important offices. The decisions that the local board will make affect your children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, neighborhoods and the prosperity of Rowan County for years to come.

Thank you for your vote for each of these individuals.

— Kyle Huffman

Salisbury