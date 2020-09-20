Biz Roundup: CSP seeking to hire 100 new employees for plant expansion

SALISBURY — After announcing a $45 million capital investment expansion to its Rowan County facility, Continental Structural Plastics is seeking 100 new employees.

The global company is experiencing growth both in the U.S. and abroad and is hoping the addition of employees will help meet a demand for higher production volume. New employees will help operations as CSP adds 50,000 square feet to its facility, as well as a new paint and prime line.

“Our expansion at the Salisbury facility will enhance our ability to support programs for our heavy truck customers,” Continental Structural Plastics CEO Steve Rooney said in a news release. “We have a solid, talented workforce in North Carolina, and are thankful for the support from the State of North Carolina to continue our growth here.”

CSP will be hosting hiring events virtually and onsite at 6701 Statesville Blvd. Interested candidates can apply online at teijin.referrals.selectminds.com. For more information or to schedule an interview, contact Human Resources Manager Tillie Hebbert at tillie.hebbert@cspplastics.com

Centralina Workforce Development Board’s virtual job fair on Oct. 2

SALISBURY — Centralina Workforce Development Board is hosting a virtual job fair on Oct. 2. The event is part of National Manufacturing Day.

The event is for employers in Rowan, Lincoln, Iredell, Anson, Stanly, Cabarrus and Union counties.

For more information or assistance, contact Centralina Business Services Leader Anna Lu Wilson at 704-385-4790 or email her at alwilson@centralina.org.

South Salisbury Fire Department awarded Class 3 rating for district

SALISBURY — The South Salisbury Fire Department was awarded a Class 3 rating for the entire fire district.

The improved rating was recently announced by NC Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey. The inspection was conducted by the NC Office of State Fire Marshal and evaluates the fire department, water supply system, communications system and community risk reduction measures within the fire district.

The Class 3 rating is an improvement from the Class 6 rating that the fire district previously received.

“On behalf of South Salisbury Fire Department, I am so proud of our membership for achieving this improved rating,” Fire Chief Jason Burnett said in a news release. “This process truly required a team effort and encompasses many hours of hard work and dedication by individuals focused on improving our ability to provide the highest level of service to our citizens. I would also like to extend my sincere appreciation to our Board of Directors who continue to enhance our capabilities through making strategic decisions that greatly assisted in the lowering of this rating for our community.”

The improved rating could benefit citizens living within the fire district. The fire department encourages all property owners, both commercial and residential, within the fire district to contact their insurance company and inform them of the district’s new ranking for possible reductions to their insurance rates.

The new rating becomes effective on Dec. 1.

“I’d like to congratulate Fire Chief Burnett for his department’s performance and for the hard work of all the department members,” Causey said in a press release. “The citizens of South Salisbury Fire District should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency.”

To learn more about South Salisbury Fire Department, visit its facebook page or follow them on twitter.

Dr. Wiesler joins Wake Forest Baptist Health Orthopaedics

SALISBURY — Wake Forest Baptist Health Orthopaedics hired Dr. Ethan Wiesler to its staff.

Wiesler, an expert on hand, wrist and elbow health issues, comes to Salisbury after leading a group of fellowship-trained hand surgeons at Wake Forest Baptist Health for almost 30 years.

In addition to treating patients, Wiesler conducts national research to improve hand surgery outcomes and is a professor for medical education.

Wiesler received his medical degree from Wake Forest School of Medicine and completed both his fellowship and residency at Wake Forest Baptist Health. He is certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery.

Fore more information, call 704-633-6442 or visit WakeHealth.edu/Ortho.

Swing Transport honored for safety for 18th straight year

SALISBURY – Swing Transport, Inc. was recently presented with a Platinum award by Great

West Casualty Company and Joe Morten and Son for the 2019 National Safety Awards Program.

This is the 18th consecutive year that Swing has earned an honor from Great West, with Platinum being the highest honor bestowed.

The awards recognize motor carriers who have achieved minimal year-end crash results and have demonstrated a commitment to promoting safe driving practices and workplace safety.

Headquarters located in Salisbury NC, Swing Transport is a dry good carrier who began operations in 1975. The company has terminals located in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama.

“Without companies like Swing Transport and others in the trucking industry, our country would come to a virtual standstill,” Randall Oligmueller, president of Joe Morten and Son, Inc., said in a news release. “More than 32 million trucks are traveling down the road daily. With this award, Swing Transport sets the standard for other trucking companies to follow.”

For more information on Swing Transport, visit swingtransport.net.