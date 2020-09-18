Kannapolis brewery linked to eight COVID-19 positives

KANNAPOLIS — Health officials are recommending everyone who visited Old Armor Beer Company in the previous two weeks monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms and consider getting tested after eight cases have been linked to the facility.

Old Armor Beer Company is located in downtown on West Avenue, and the Cabarrus Health Alliance said it has a duty to make the public aware that eight cases have been linked to the facility.

“The complicated thing about COVID-19 is that people may have no idea they are positive for days before any symptoms appear. With eight confirmed cases within a 14-day window that all identified attending the brewery, public health officials have the responsibility to make the community aware,” Dr. Bonnie Coyle, Cabarrus County public health director, said in a news release.

Anyone who exhibits fever, cough and shortness of breath, which may develop up to 14 days after exposure, should self-isolate and contact their primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, call the CHA Health Information Line at 704-920-1213. Information regarding COVID-19 testing sites and resources is available at www.cabarrushealth.org/ communitytesting and rowancountync.gov/1590/Testing-Information.

In a news release, Old Armor Beer Company said it is following appropriate safety procedures related to restaurant capacity, cleaning and disinfecting, requiring staff and patrons to wear masks as well as table spacing. Additionally, the brewery reports that it performed a deep cleaning and that all staff members were encouraged to get tested, to monitor their symptoms and to comply with CDC guidelines. The brewery said it considers the health and safety of its patrons to be of the utmost importance.

The Cabarrus Health Alliance reports 360 active cases. The Rowan County Health Department reports 365 active cases.

This story will be updated. The Post has contacted Old Armor Brewery for more information.