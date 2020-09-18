Blotter: Sept. 19

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — An eastern North Carolina man was cited for marijuana possession after spotted by a police officer not stopping at a red light.

Jaylen Pyatt, 19 of Bolton, was cited for both simple possession of marijuana and failure to stop for a red light.

An officer saw a black BMW at the intersection of East Innes and Faith Road that did not stop. The officer pulled the car over and approached the driver. The officer noted an odor of marijuana coming from the car, said police detective Russ DeSantis.

Pyatt allegedly admitted there was marijuana in the car. The officer found a plastic bag underneath the driver’s seat with marijuana and a bag of hemp under the brand name, Cookie.

Police also seized two spent gun shell casings.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Mid-Carolina Electrical reported on Wednesday someone stole items from a vehicle parked in the 900 block of Vanderbilt Drive.

• A man reported on Wednesday someone stole his belongings from the 1100 block of Lower Stone Church Road, Rockwell.

• A woman reported on Wednesday she was the victim of an assault in the 100 block of Ivory Lane, China Grove.

• A man reported on Wednesday someone stole batteries from a loader parked on his property in the 600 block of Liberty Road, Gold Hill.

• A woman reported on Wednesday someone broke into her property on Aug. 29 in the 12300 block of Cool Springs Road, Cleveland.

• A man reported on Wednesday he was the victim of an assault while in the 5700 block of Turner Drive, Kannapolis.

• Keelyn Jaheim Davis, 18, was charged on Wednesday with felony possession of stolen goods while in the 1500 block of Superior Avenue, Kannapolis.

• Alexander Christopher Kinder, 30, was charged on Wednesday with felony breaking and entering while in the 5400 block of Goodman Lake Road.

• Billy Edward Boyd, 51, was charged on Wednesday with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II while at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.