September 17, 2020

Shoutouts

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 17, 2020

Millbridge Elementary School August Good Citizens

Kindergarten: Maverick Coughenour, Brandon Lopez, Emrie Alley, Bella Clark, Zoey Farmer and Savanna Livengood.
First grade: Reese Brown, Cade Overcash, Jonathan Funes, Shyanne Shinn, Shivar Morrow and Emma Mullins.
Second grade: Annalyn Kluttz, Elijah Young, Jaxon Peacock, Aria Patton, Josie Graham, Journey Moore, Sadie Ferguson and Audrey Bame.
Third grade: Harlie Bryant, Brielle Breitwieser, Molly Sides, Yaneli Iturbide Teodoro, Estella Escobedo, Bryce Mattern, Coby Hunsucker, Carter Grindstaff, Brody Linker and Bayley Carter.
Fourth grade: McKenlyn Sanders, Bralynn McElligott, Kenzie Hallman, Hope Bostian, Addy Corriher, Ty Thompson, Noelle Castillo Hernandez and Paul Thurber.
Fifth grade: Chloe Hill, Jack Baker, Patrick Baker, Kamryn Sigmon, Isabella Miller, Stella Lipe, Jordan Plyler and Kierra Shulenberger.
