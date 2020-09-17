September 17, 2020

  • 64°
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2018, file photo, Carolina Panthers strong safety Eric Reid (25) kneels during the playing of the National Anthem before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla. NFL players who want to kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racism have far more support than Colin Kaepernick did four years ago. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, File)

No teams calling for Eric Reid since Panthers cut him

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 17, 2020

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

Despite setting two defensive franchise records for the Carolina Panthers last season, Eric Reid remains unsigned, like his close friend: Colin Kaepernick.

Reid told The Associated Press on Wednesday he has not received any offers nor been invited for a visit by any team since the Panthers released him in March. The 28-year-old safety had 130 tackles, four sacks, six passes defended, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in 2019. The tackles and sacks are the most by a Panthers safety in one season.

Washington coach Ron Rivera, Reid’s former coach in Carolina, gave him a strong endorsement Wednesday. Rivera said he hasn’t received any calls from coaches or general managers inquiring about Reid.

“I would tell them he’s a heck of a teammate,” Rivera said. “He came in and the young man did exactly what was asked of him. He was not an issue. I will say this, too. He’s a young man who really, truly helped me understand the entire movement that’s going on right now. He’s a heck of a young man. I’ll tell you that much.

“We’re in a fortunate position where we have Landon Collins. A guy like Eric Reid wouldn’t fit us here. But if we didn’t (have Collins), believe me, I’d call him. I think he’s a guy that has the ability to play in this league and hopefully, if somebody needs a strong safety, he’s a guy they would call.”

The admiration is mutual.

“I enjoyed playing for Coach Rivera,” Reid told the AP in a text message. “He’s the real deal. He has that reputation for a reason.”

A first-round pick by San Francisco in 2013, Reid went to the Pro Bowl his rookie season. He joined with Kaepernick in 2016 when the former star quarterback took a knee during the national anthem to protest against police violence, racism and social injustice.

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the league since that season and Reid sat out the first three weeks of the 2018 season before Carolina signed him. Both players filed collusion grievances against the NFL and settled their cases in February 2019.

Reid has also been a vocal opponent of the NFL’s new collective bargaining agreement. In March, he called for an investigation and a re-vote over language added following ratification of the pact.

Reid could easily argue he’s being blackballed because of his criticism of the league and the NFL Players Association.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell finally apologized to Kaepernick last month in an interview with former player Emmanuel Acho on Acho’s YouTube show: “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man.”

“I wish we had listened earlier, Kaep, to what you were kneeling about and what you were trying to bring attention to,” Goodell said. “We had invited him in several times to have the conversation, to have the dialogue. I wish we had the benefit of that, we never did. We would have benefited from that, absolutely.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    There have been lights added to the Bell Tower in downtown Salisbury as part of adjacent park's redevelopment. Developers say the lights will be displayed for special occasions. What do you think?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools ships out thousands of old devices for refurbishing

Education

Caught in the infodemic: NC school policies frustrated by scientific challenges

East Spencer

East Spencer to hold community day, provide free food, supplies

Education

Shoutouts

Landis

Landis officials provide plan for COVID-19 funds, discuss town’s financial position

Education

Blattner brought technology into schools before it was cool

Education

State has slight decline in SAT scores

Local

New environmental specialists begin work on backlog soil evaluations

Local

Friends, colleagues say Seay left his mark on Rowan judicial system

Elections

Rep. Howard says ‘still work to be done’ as she seeks 17th term in House

Nation/World

Trump disputes health officials, sees mass vaccinations soon

Nation/World

‘Nothing left in the bucket’: Wildfire resources run thin

Nation/World

At least 1 dead, hundreds rescued after Hurricane Sally

Crime

Blotter: Sheriff’s Office seeking information in shootout

Business

Chewy passes job projection in Rowan, looks to add 200 more workers

BREAKING NEWS

Man dies after attempting to cross I-85 on foot

Coronavirus

Four additional COVID-19 deaths makes county 5th in the state

Crime

Charlotte teen identified as shooting victim as police search for suspect

Education

In year marked by pandemic, RSS graduation rate improves, beats state average

Business

Don’t let perfect become enemy of progress, Charlotte entrepreneur tells Minority Business Council

Local

Salisbury City Council receives update on plan to manage stormwater

Crime

Blotter: Deputies charge man with cocaine possession during homicide investigation

Local

Police: Minor damage following vehicle crash into Dollar Tree store

Coronavirus

Four COVID-19 deaths reported from three local nursing homes