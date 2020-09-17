September 17, 2020

  • 68°

Letter: America needs four more years of Trump

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 17, 2020

I think President Trump is one of the best presidents in history. I think he really loves America and the American people. President Trump has been the most hated president in history (except maybe Lincoln) by the Democrat Party, the New York Times, the Washington Post and CNN News. Fox News is the only news outlet to stand up for President Trump. He is the only president that I can remember that stood up to China. All the other presidents just bowed down to China and gave them anything and everything they wanted.

The first part of 2020, I gave a $200 donation. I then would get two and three letters a week asking for more donations. The people who send out these letters make it appear that the letter is a personal one to you from the president. Unless you are in the twilight zone, you know this did not come from the president.

In July 27, I sent what I thought was a generous five-figure check. It took this Make America Committee so long to deposit my check (31 days) that my bank suggested stopping payment because the check could be lost. From July 27 to today’s date, I have never received an acknowledgment of my check and did not even get as much as a thank you. All I have is the cancelled check but not a word from this committee.

What I have got from July 27 to this day is 18 letters asking me for donations of $200 or $100 or whatever and nothing about my July 27th donation and no thank you whatsoever.

I support President Trump 100%. However, the Make America Great Committee doesn’t know what the left hand or the right hand is doing.

— Larry Goodman

Salisbury

Print Article

Comments

Education

Blattner brought technology into schools before it was cool

Education

State has slight decline in SAT scores

Local

New environmental specialists begin work on backlog soil evaluations

Local

Friends, colleagues say Seay left his mark on Rowan judicial system

Elections

Rep. Howard says ‘still work to be done’ as she seeks 17th term in House

Crime

Blotter: Sheriff’s Office seeking information in shootout

Business

Chewy passes job projection in Rowan, looks to add 200 more workers

BREAKING NEWS

Man dies after attempting to cross I-85 on foot

Coronavirus

Four additional COVID-19 deaths makes county 5th in the state

Crime

Charlotte teen identified as shooting victim as police search for suspect

Education

In year marked by pandemic, RSS graduation rate improves, beats state average

Business

Don’t let perfect become enemy of progress, Charlotte entrepreneur tells Minority Business Council

Local

Salisbury City Council receives update on plan to manage stormwater

Crime

Blotter: Deputies charge man with cocaine possession during homicide investigation

Local

Police: Minor damage following vehicle crash into Dollar Tree store

Coronavirus

Four COVID-19 deaths reported from three local nursing homes

Crime

Sheriff’s office: China Grove man admits to possessing ‘China White’ drug after speeding on interstate

Crime

Teen killed at Laurel Pointe Apartment complex

News

NC Senate candidates trade accusations on virus, vaccine

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools moves forward with Henderson closure study

Local

Artist seeks to uplift, inspire patients with painting donated to Wallace Cancer Institute

Business

Pandemic accompanied by fever for home buying in Rowan County

Education

Faith charter school application gets continued after state board interview

BREAKING NEWS

RSS Superintendent Lynn Moody announces retirement