September 16, 2020

Carl Blankenship/Salisbury Post - Highway Patrol vehicles and the FedEx truck that struck a man who was trying to cross I-85 on Wednesday. The man was killed and could not be immediately identified.

Man dies after attempting to cross I-85 on foot

By Carl Blankenship

Published 6:38 pm Wednesday, September 16, 2020

SALISBURY – An man on Wednesday was struck and killed on Interstate 85 near the north onramp from East Innes Street.

N.C. State Highway Patrol Sgt. Joe Leonard said Gabriel Ray Basinger, 44, of China Grove. darted across the onramp where it merges onto I-85 and stopped at a thin piece of grassy median. The man then attempted to cross the interstate and ran into the side of a FedEx truck, Leonard said.

Basinger died on the scene and was transported by Rowan County EMS to Rowan Medical Center.

Leonard said Highway Patrol has not immediately able to identify Basinger. During a follow up on Wednesday evening Leonard said the investigation has still not determined why this happened.

Leonard said no charges had been filed and it is unlikely there will be charges filed in this case. Highway Patrol called investigators to ensure the truck is in compliance with federal regulations.

