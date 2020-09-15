Teen killed at Laurel Pointe Apartment complex

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Police Department is investigating the death of a 17-year-old male who was shot and killed at Laurel Pointe Apartments.

Officers responded to the apartment complex located on Laurel Pointe Circle at 2:20 a.m. today for reports of shots fired. Police found the teen deceased from a gunshot wound, according to a statement.

Officials have not released the name of the teen. No suspect has been identified at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333, submit an anonymous tip via tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org or private message the Salisbury Police Department through Facebook or RoCo Alerts by texting the words TIP MYSALISBURY with your information to 888777.