September 15, 2020

Sheriff’s office: China Grove man admits to possessing ‘China White’ drug after speeding on interstate

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:48 pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020

SALISBURY — A China Grove man faces felony drug possession charges after he was stopped Friday morning for speeding on Interstate 85.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Travis Scott Stover, 23, of Goldfish Road, with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule I, felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A Rowan Sheriff’s Office deputy was parked near the Old Beatty Ford Road bridge when a multi-colored Mitsubishi Eclipse sped past him shortly after midnight. The driver reached speeds of 70 mph and then 97 mph in a 65 mph zone, said Capt. John Sifford.

The deputy turned on his patrol car’s lights and sirens and stopped the vehicle on the interstate near N.C. 152. When the driver handed over his license and vehicle registration, the deputy noticed he was sweating profusely and his eyes were dilated, Sifford said.

The deputy requested a K-9 check the vehicle while he finished writing a speeding citation. The dog alerted on the car and the officers began to search the car.

Sifford said Stover admitted to having a small amount of “China White,” powdered heroin mixed with fentanyl as well as crystal methamphetamine, in his socks. Stover was checked and the officer seized six small plastic bags and two pieces of aluminum foil. The deputy also found a clear container with a waxy residue that Stover admitted had contained marijuana THC wax, Sifford said.

Stover was arrested and issued a written promise to appear in court.

