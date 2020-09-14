September 14, 2020

  • 82°
Jamie Pulliam

Woman faces drug possession charge after making call for help

By Shavonne Potts

Published 11:47 am Monday, September 14, 2020

SALISBURY — A local woman faces drug possession charges after she called 911 for a man who had to be revived after an overdose.

Salisbury Police charged Jamie Danelle Pulliam, 43, of North Jackson Street, with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II.

Police arrived at the 600 block of Bringle Ferry Road late Saturday night to find an unconscious man lying in the arms of a woman. The woman, later identified as Pulliam, was crying and indicated she believed he was dying, said detective Russ DeSantis.

Paramedics arrived soon after and were able to revive the man using the overdose reversal drug, Narcan. The man then allegedly yelled at paramedics, police and the woman, who he told to leave.

Pulliam left. And the officer noticed a purse was left behind. DeSantis said the officer looked inside the purse to find identification and saw a hypodermic needle. Pulliam returned to retrieve her bicycle, and the officer confirmed the purse belonged to her.

She was detained and the officer searched the purse. The officer found a piece of aluminum foil that contained a crystal-like substance that the officer believed to be methamphetamine, DeSantis said.

There was also a rolled-up $1 with a powder residue on it. Pulliam remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    Rowan County commissioners are considering different options to consolidate human service agencies like the health department, social services and veterans services. Good idea or bad idea?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Coronavirus

Daily new COVID-19 cases decline from peak in early September

Crime

Woman faces drug possession charge after making call for help

Ask Us

Ask us: How does Rowan County government collect property taxes?

Business

City council to receive update on city’s stormwater master plan

Nation/World

Winds a worry as death toll reaches 35 from West Coast fires

News

Political Notebook: State auditor speaks to Rowan Democrats during virtual breakfast

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury woman faces felony drug charge, breaking into vehicle

Coronavirus

County adds more than a dozen COVID-19 cases

News

A brighter Bell Tower could be used to commemorate special events, show solidarity

News

Virginia Graves receives recognition for decades of public service

Local

August divorces

Local

Wedding licenses

Education

RSS teacher of the year picks up new car

Education

Grants inject $22,000 into local schools for outdoor learning spaces

Health

‘We need somebody to care about us:’ Former addict uses past to help others heal from addiction

Business

Downtown cruise-ins create more business for restaurants, retailers

Education

Closure discussion for three schools on RSS board agenda

Business

Business roundup: Chamber offering street map, service guide

Lifestyle

Clowning around: Local jokers come out of pandemic hiatus for a neighbor

Coronavirus

Rowan County remains sixth in state for number of COVID-19 deaths

News

North Carolina has nearly 10,000 absentee voters in first week

Nation/World

Dozens missing as firefighters continue to battle large wildfires

Elections

Charges, sanctions revive specter of Russian interference in election

News

Driver pulled over with 20 jugs of moonshine