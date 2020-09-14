September 14, 2020

  • 66°

Panthers’ Rhule left pondering curious 4th-down play call

By News Service Report

Published 12:12 am Monday, September 14, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — With the game on the line and needing a first down on fourth-and-inches to keep a potential winning drive alive, the Carolina Panthers on Sunday turned to … Alex Armah?

It was a curious decision by new offensive coordinator Joe Brady to say the least, particularly given All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey was lined up a few feet behind the 255-yard fullback in the backfield. And McCaffrey was in the midst of a hugely productive second half against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Armah was stopped cold on the play and the Raiders took over on downs with 1:11 remaining, allowing them to escape Bank of America Stadium with a 34-30 victory and spoil Matt Rhule’s coaching debut with the Panthers.

When asked after the game why they didn’t put the ball in McCaffrey’s hands, Rhule conceded, “It’s a great question.”

McCaffrey had already piled up 134 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in the game, including 64 yards on 11 carries on a crucial late third-quarter drive that helped the Panthers erase a 12-point deficit and temporarily grab the lead.

“I’m not second-guessing anyone,” Rhule said. “That’s a head coach type thing. To me, that’s something I have to think about walking away from this.”

The Panthers had gone to Armah, who entered the game with 27 career yards rushing on 11 carries (and three TDs), early in the game to pick up a third-and-1.

But the Raiders weren’t fooled twice.

“At that time, inside of a yard, sort of that fullback belly quarterback sneak, that’s kind of the world we’re in,” Rhule said. “It had worked before, so we thought it would work again. When you write up who to blame for that, the only person you can blame is the head coach.”

Players weren’t ready to question the coaching staff, including McCaffrey, who last season became only the third player in NFL history to gain 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season.

“I don’t think it matters if I was surprised or not” by the call, said McCaffrey, who ran for 96 yards on Sunday. “Alex is a heck of a fullback and is very capable of getting that. It’s a play we have scored on before. It’s a play we run before and had success.

“Maybe they make an adjustment or don’t (on defense). All I know is we have to move on.”

Added quarterback Teddy Bridgewater: “It was a call everyone had confidence in. The Raiders make plays, too.”

For the most part, it was a solid first outing for the Panthers’ offense considering they have a new quarterback in Bridgewater, a new coaching staff, and had no preseason to iron out the kinks.

Bridgewater completed 22 of 34 passes for 270 yards and one touchdown, a 75-yard TD strike to Robby Anderson.

Carolina stumbled with two three-and-outs to open the second half, but still managed to score on six of its first eight possessions, relying mostly on short passes underneath the coverage and McCaffrey on the ground.

What impressed Bridgewater the most was that the team didn’t give up after trailing 27-15 entering the fourth quarter.

“We have a group of guys who will continue to fight,” Bridgewater said. “When things didn’t go well, nobody was dropping their chins. They have the underdog mentality and I’m excited we have this group that is going to get better.”

Rhule said there were a lot of positives to build on with a young team that is in the midst of a rebuilding process.

“They should be disappointed, but not discouraged,” Rhule said.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    Rowan County commissioners are considering different options to consolidate human service agencies like the health department, social services and veterans services. Good idea or bad idea?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Ask Us

Ask us: How does Rowan County government collect property taxes?

Business

City council to receive update on city’s stormwater master plan

Nation/World

Winds a worry as death toll reaches 35 from West Coast fires

News

Political Notebook: State auditor speaks to Rowan Democrats during virtual breakfast

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury woman faces felony drug charge, breaking into vehicle

Coronavirus

County adds more than a dozen COVID-19 cases

News

A brighter Bell Tower could be used to commemorate special events, show solidarity

News

Virginia Graves receives recognition for decades of public service

Local

August divorces

Local

Wedding licenses

Education

RSS teacher of the year picks up new car

Education

Grants inject $22,000 into local schools for outdoor learning spaces

Health

‘We need somebody to care about us:’ Former addict uses past to help others heal from addiction

Business

Downtown cruise-ins create more business for restaurants, retailers

Education

Closure discussion for three schools on RSS board agenda

Business

Business roundup: Chamber offering street map, service guide

Lifestyle

Clowning around: Local jokers come out of pandemic hiatus for a neighbor

Coronavirus

Rowan County remains sixth in state for number of COVID-19 deaths

News

North Carolina has nearly 10,000 absentee voters in first week

Nation/World

Dozens missing as firefighters continue to battle large wildfires

Elections

Charges, sanctions revive specter of Russian interference in election

News

Driver pulled over with 20 jugs of moonshine

News

Judge won’t order more controls upon NC prison system

Local

Local Sept. 11 remembrance service held virtually