City council to receive update on city’s stormwater master plan

By Natalie Anderson

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — City council members on Tuesday will receive an update on the city’s stormwater services CIP master plan.

The presentation will be given by Assistant Public Works Director Chris Tester and HDR Engineering, Inc. Project Manager Damian Gaiski-Weitz.

In November 2019, the city contracted HDR Engineering Inc. to analyze and develop a strategy for the city’s stormwater needs. The scope of the work analyzed call volume and history, field data, previous infrastructure repair projects and other historical markers.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. and be held virtually. It will be streamed live at salisburync.gov/webcast.

Also at the meeting, council members will consider a task order for an existing agreement of more than $100,000 related to the McCoy Road Culvert replacement project.

The city’s Stormwater Department received 14 responses on Feb. 2, 2018, to a request for qualification for engineering design and permitting services for McCoy Road Drainage improvements. W.K. Dickson & Co., Inc., has completed the the engineering design and is currently under contract for the construction bidding phase of the project.

The total contract cost will be $107,920, and has been included in the 2020-21 fiscal year budget.

In other agenda items for the meeting:

• Mayor Karen Alexander will proclaim Hispanic Heritage Month, which spans from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15; declare Constitution Week from Sept. 17 to Sept. 23; and proclaim Fire Prevention Week, which spans from Oct. 4 to Oct. 10.

• The council will consider an ordinance extending the corporate limits of the city to include a 22-acre tract, parcel 151, where Rowan Woodland Apartments is located. A public hearing for the annexation was held at the Sept. 1 meeting. While the current tax value of the property is undetermined, the current plan for the space is to develop 240 units. And based on an adjacent property with 176 units and a tax value of $10 million developed by the same company, it’s estimated the property being annexed would generate $72,285 in property tax revenue for fiscal year 2020-21. Once developed, the city would incur additional costs for police and fire protection, which has also not yet been determined.

• Council members will consider an ordinance amending Chapter 13, Article X of the city code related to “no right turns on red” for the intersection of West Innes and Church streets.

• The council will consider a right-of-way encroachment by AT&T for the installation of directional bored duct on North Main Street near Liberty Street.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation must approve encroachments along state-maintained roads. Staff review included input from the city’s Engineering and Public Services departments, along with the Salisbury-Rowan Utilities system. All improvements and restoration will not involve any costs to the city, and a $20,000 bond will be required prior to construction.

• Additionally, applications for the 2020-21 Historic Preservation Incentive Grants are now available. These matching grants are available on a competitive basis for exterior projects on owner-occupied houses in Salisbury’s four residential local historic districts, including North Main Street, Brooklyn South Square, West Square and Ellis Street Graded School. Applications are due by Sept. 25. To receive an application or inquire about eligibility, call 704-638-5212.

• The Salisbury City Council will also meet for a special meeting on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The purpose of the meeting will be for council members to discuss a personnel matter during a closed session.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.