September 13, 2020

  • 66°

Library notes: Back to (virtual) school

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 13, 2020

By Chelsea Childers
Rowan Public Library

Students learn in several ways. Some students like online courses; while others prefer a classroom setting and some like a mixture of both. Due to COVID-19, students in Rowan County have a very different schedule this year. With two days in the classroom and three e-learning days, students may have a lot of free time on their hands. While online classes may increase course productivity and give students control over their learning experiences, it places more accountability on the students and parents. While there are pros and cons of this new normal, we don’t have much of a choice.

Many parents are looking for extra activities for their children that do not include physical contact with others. What better way to stimulate your student’s brain than reading a book? The Rowan Public Library is here to provide meaningful and engaging activities for all ages. September is library card sign up month. This year there is a superhero theme. You can register for activity bags with this Google Form link bit.ly/SeptTakeawayKits. As with the August bags, you will find crafts, activities, bookmarks and stickers.

Looking for a few more activities? RPL implemented a Book Bundle program earlier this summer for the summer reading program. It was so successful that we have decided to extend it. It can be hard to check out a stack of books without coming into the library to browse. The RPL website offers a chance to look up books and place them on hold for curbside pick up, but we have also put together pre-selected bundles of books as a little treat to save time and energy. They can be picked up on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. There are bundles available for all ages and interests. Some examples of topics are found below:  for more information, call 704-216-8243.

Family bundles: Nature, space, music

Teen bundles: mystery, fantasy, dystopia, graphic novels, overcoming, relatable issues, women in action comics, YA superheroes

Adult bundles: Legends, myths, superheroes

Children’s bundles: Princess, series starters, girl power, dinosaurs, transportation, farm, wild animals, pets, unicorns, construction, family, mud pie, best friends, we love the library, community helpers, sports, crafts, cooking, rainbows, superheroes, hearts, wellness

Chelsea Childers is children’s outreach program supervisor at Rowan Public Library.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    Rowan County commissioners are considering different options to consolidate human service agencies like the health department, social services and veterans services. Good idea or bad idea?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



News

A brighter Bell Tower could be used to commemorate special events, show solidarity

News

Virginia Graves receives recognition for decades of public service

Local

August divorces

Local

Wedding licenses

Education

RSS teacher of the year picks up new car

Education

Grants inject $22,000 into local schools for outdoor learning spaces

Health

‘We need somebody to care about us:’ Former addict uses past to help others heal from addiction

Business

Downtown cruise-ins create more business for restaurants, retailers

Education

Closure discussion for three schools on RSS board agenda

Business

Business roundup: Chamber offering street map, service guide

Lifestyle

Clowning around: Local jokers come out of pandemic hiatus for a neighbor

Coronavirus

Rowan County remains sixth in state for number of COVID-19 deaths

News

North Carolina has nearly 10,000 absentee voters in first week

Nation/World

Dozens missing as firefighters continue to battle large wildfires

Elections

Charges, sanctions revive specter of Russian interference in election

News

Driver pulled over with 20 jugs of moonshine

News

Judge won’t order more controls upon NC prison system

Local

Local Sept. 11 remembrance service held virtually

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man who failed to register as sex offender found hiding at mother’s house

Coronavirus

22 new COVID-19 positives reported Friday

Crime

China Grove woman faces methamphetamine charges after overdose call

Elections

Trump refocuses attention on Biden at packed Michigan crowd amid book fallout

Education

Livingstone begins classes with students back, new safety measures

Business

Home at last: Stringbean’s returns to old digs, brings back same sought-after food