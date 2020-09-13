September 13, 2020

Letter: One Love Community Services returned smile to son’s face

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 13, 2020

In a moment of shear panic, when my son was experiencing overwhelming depression, I prayed and asked that God would connect me with the right person to help him.

 I called my dear friend Jackie, who immediately connected me with Richard from One Love Community Services. My son met with him within a few days and immediately began showing signs of improvement. Then COVID-19 hit.

In a time where my son needed connection and help more than ever, it seemed that it was not going still be a possibility. Our concerns were immediately addressed and we were reassured that he would still be able to meet.

I have been able to watch my son’s incredible smile return and see his hope for the future restored. He has been encouraged, loved, challenged and praised by the team of providers there. They have shown us what it truly means to love your neighbor and to be a light in our community. We are so grateful for the support they have offered and for all that they are doing for Rowan County.

These are challenging times for all of us, and if you have not experienced anxiety or depression, you probably know someone who has.

We all need help at different times in our life and having One Love in our community as a resource is an incredible blessing. I would also like to thank Rowan County United Way and the city of Salisbury for their support of One Love.

— Bonnie VanderElst

Lexington

