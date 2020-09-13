September 14, 2020

  • 66°

Blotter: Salisbury woman faces felony drug charge, breaking into vehicle

By Natalie Anderson

Published 11:52 pm Sunday, September 13, 2020

By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A Salisbury woman was arrested Friday for felony possession of heroin, felony breaking and entering a vehicle and misdemeanor shoplifting at Walmart.

Haley Nicole Dial, 28, was charged with breaking into a 1999 Lincoln passenger car in July with the intent to steal the items in the vehicle, according to an arrest warrant from Salisbury Police. The felony possession of heroin charge and the alleged shoplifting at Walmart also stems from incidents that occurred in July.

She was booked in the Rowan County Detention Center, with a total bond amount of $16,000 across the three charges.

In other arrest reports:

  • Jamie Pulliam, 43, of Salisbury, was charged Saturday on felony possession of methamphetamine, a schedule II controlled substance.
  • Ira Shondes Feamster, 37, of Salisbury, was charged with felony breaking and entering with intent to terrorize or injure and misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun. Feamster allegedly broke into a building located on the 200 block of Broad Street in East Spencer with the intent to terrorize an occupant of the building. Feamster also allegedly pointed a large black semi-automatic handgun at the victim in the building.
  • Quandarius Rashiem Davis, 25, of Salisbury, was charged Saturday with felony possession of marijuana on jail/prison premises. Davis had been charged with a misdemeanor littering charge before it was discovered he allegedly was in possession of marijuana while at the Rowan County Detention Center.
  • Raqwon Shakem Mashore, 21, of Salisbury, was charged Friday with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, a felony possessing more than 1.5 ounces of marijuana, felony keeping and maintaining a vehicle for the sell of marijuana and a misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun.
  • Travis Miles Hunsucker, 34, of Rockwell was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office with a felony charge of possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine. The arrest was in connection to a December incident where Hunsucker allegedly possessed with intent to sell and deliver five grams of meth.
  • Tommy H. Hairston Jr., 32, of Salisbury was charged Saturday with misdemeanor assault on a female after Hairston allegedly hit, grabbed by the hair and hit the top of the head a woman who was at least 18 years old at the time.
  • Jason Allen Dulin, 31, of Lexington was charged Saturday with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possessing drug paraphernalia.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    Rowan County commissioners are considering different options to consolidate human service agencies like the health department, social services and veterans services. Good idea or bad idea?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Ask Us

Ask us: How does Rowan County government collect property taxes?

Business

City council to receive update on city’s stormwater master plan

Nation/World

Winds a worry as death toll reaches 35 from West Coast fires

News

Political Notebook: State auditor speaks to Rowan Democrats during virtual breakfast

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury woman faces felony drug charge, breaking into vehicle

Coronavirus

County adds more than a dozen COVID-19 cases

News

A brighter Bell Tower could be used to commemorate special events, show solidarity

News

Virginia Graves receives recognition for decades of public service

Local

August divorces

Local

Wedding licenses

Education

RSS teacher of the year picks up new car

Education

Grants inject $22,000 into local schools for outdoor learning spaces

Health

‘We need somebody to care about us:’ Former addict uses past to help others heal from addiction

Business

Downtown cruise-ins create more business for restaurants, retailers

Education

Closure discussion for three schools on RSS board agenda

Business

Business roundup: Chamber offering street map, service guide

Lifestyle

Clowning around: Local jokers come out of pandemic hiatus for a neighbor

Coronavirus

Rowan County remains sixth in state for number of COVID-19 deaths

News

North Carolina has nearly 10,000 absentee voters in first week

Nation/World

Dozens missing as firefighters continue to battle large wildfires

Elections

Charges, sanctions revive specter of Russian interference in election

News

Driver pulled over with 20 jugs of moonshine

News

Judge won’t order more controls upon NC prison system

Local

Local Sept. 11 remembrance service held virtually