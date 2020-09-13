August divorces
Divorces from the Rowan County Civil Court in August
Heather Koontz Wallace from Jeremiah Wallace
Christopher Arnette Lowman, Jr. from April Dancy Lowman
Sandy Merritt Deal from Jamey Scott Deal
Pamela Steele Woodward from Benjamin Lee Woodward
Terry E. Parker from Chrystal C. Parker
Hanna M. Schenk from Eric Schenk
Patricia Ramseur from Rickey Ramseur
Lisa Ketchie McDonald from Barry Louis McDonald
Jessica Lynne Perdue Butler from Bradley Aaron Thomas
Nicole Johnson from Joseph D. Ridley, III
Tammy Laforge from Greg Gallimore
Tina Marie Conover from David Francis Conover, Jr.
Kelly Sue Meivogel from Nicole Marie Bruce
Terra Davis from Anthony Davis
Robin Favelene Thomas from Jimmy Ray Thomas
Michael Wayne Jones from Sabrina Sutton Jones
Justin H. Fisher from Malorie W. Fisher
Candace D. Fairley from Lorenzo Fairley, Sr.
Melanie Lynn Humphrey Lawton from Myron Donnell Lawton
Darrel P. Donahue from Mary L. Donahue
Megan J. Jackson from David A. Jackson
Gregory Scott Hays from Cheryl Lynn Hays
Justin K. Whitley from Autumn W. Whitley
Brianna Lauren Lebarre from Shawn Cole Lebarre
Mia Nicole Teodorovici from Jaymes Benjamin Fairbank
Lisa Kimberling Sobataka from Samuel Joseph Sobataka
Kendra Bunton Hood from Edward Baul Hood, Jr.
Pamela S. Woodward from Benjamin L. Woodward
Shondra Lynnette Penninger Brindle from Jerry Wayne Brindle, Jr.
Mary Aurelia McBroom Graham from Robert Alan Graham
Bobbi Jean Martin Parham from William Lee Parham
Jennifer Michelle Flagg Ridenhour from Matthew Donald Ridenhour
Mark Curtis Park from Tammy Sue Gillam Park
Shannon Dapper from Howard Dapper, III
Jonathan M. Treece from Elizabeth Thompson Treece
Alejandro Cabanillas from Lyndsey W. Cabanillas
Maria de Jesus Serrano from Silvestre Serrano Gaspar
Kara Alsup from Crystal Alsup
Michelle Billmann from Neil Billmann
Amy Pearson from Billy Pearson
Martha Monica Samanek from John Allen Brandi
Gail C. Robins from Howard Leonard Robins, Jr.
Warren D. Simpson from Shramain Nicole Crawford Simpson
Wedding licenses
