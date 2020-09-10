September 10, 2020

Woman charged with cocaine possession while at local gas station

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:07 pm Thursday, September 10, 2020

Charged

Christina Marie Griffin

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Police charged a Salisbury woman with cocaine possession as she was leaving a local gas station.

Christina Marie Griffin, 28, of the 600 block of East Horah Street, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance II.

A Salisbury police officer was getting gas at the 7-Eleven late Wednesday night when an Alcohol Law Enforcement agent who was also there observed suspicious behavior, according to Salisbury Police Lt. Lee Walker.

The woman was with a man who was known to law enforcement to abuse drug. The man eventually left the store on foot, and the woman went inside the restroom for quite some time. She got into a gold Honda Accord and was stopped by the officer.

The woman gave the officer permission to search her vehicle, Walker said.

The officer found and seized a blue pill container in her purse that contained about two white rocks and some powder residue. The substance was field tested and determined to be a positive match for cocaine. The officer also found a digital scale in the back seat.

Griffin was issued a $1,500 secured bond and has since been released from the Rowan County Detention Center.

Woman charged with cocaine possession while at local gas station

