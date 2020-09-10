RCCC logistics grads placed directly out of program

SALISBURY – Rowan-Cabarrus Community College recently graduated the first class from its new Certified Logistics Technician program, and students already have landed jobs with local companies.

The short-term training program is designed to prepare candidates for positions at area logistics and fulfillment facilities such as Chewy, Aldi, Dillard’s and Food Lion.

Trina West credits the training program for giving her a competitive edge at online pet supply company Chewy, where she was hired as a fulfillment specialist with full-time status and benefits.

“Without this program, I do not believe I would be where I am today,” West said.

After leaving the workforce for several years due to an injury, she learned about the Certified Logistics Technician program and believed it could help her get a job quickly, even with a gap in her resume.

“I’m very happy to be back at work and to be able to support myself. I’m a person who likes to be challenged, and I do everything to the best of my ability,” she said. “But I had been out of the workforce and knew it would not be easy to get back. I had applied at Chewy before, but I had not heard anything. Once I got into the course, I applied again and got the job.”

Jobs in global logistics facilities make up one of the fastest-growing employment segments in Rowan County, which means more and better jobs, but also competition for the positions. The Certified Logistics Program offers knowledge that can put graduates at the front of the line.

“The training includes developing an understanding and awareness of some of the many trade international agreements and international trade regulating bodies, along with managing inventories, meeting shipping deadlines, controlling expenses, and studying the role of automation and technology in shipping and warehousing environments,” said instructor Stan Honeycutt. “In addition, we assist students in developing their resumes and introduce them to local companies looking to hire.”

In just four weeks, students gain industry-defined skills needed to work in a variety of supply chain-related roles including receiving, packing, shipping and processing. Classes are open to ages 18 and older, and students are eligible for a full scholarship to cover the cost of the program.

“Especially at a time when many people have lost their jobs and are looking for their next step, Rowan-Cabarrus is committed to helping people get the training, skills and knowledge to move forward with their lives and support their families,” said Carol Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “Programs like the Certified Logistics Technician are a win for both employers and job seekers. They offer people the opportunity to get a good job in a short amount of time, while also providing local companies with workers who are well-trained and motivated.”

The next Certified Logistics Technician course begins September 14. Anyone interested should request the scholarship application and start their Career Readiness practice tests. For more information on preparing for these full-time positions for Certified Logistics Technicians, please contact Donna Ludwig at donna.ludwig@rccc.edu or 704-216-3668.

For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).