September 10, 2020

Letter: Deal with pain instead of getting medication

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 10, 2020

I have been unwell now for about two weeks with a abscess tooth. I was given a antibiotic and a few pain medication. Unfortunately, the antibiotics did not work for me. I was given another antibiotic but was denied the pain medication only to suffer through the sickness for another week.

This is unacceptable and called nothing but patient abuse. I understand fully about the opioid crisis. I do not abuse pain medicine, but I guess you’re supposed to walk the floor all night in severe pain. I hope no one else has this experience. My veterinarian takes care of my pets pain with medication.

You know who you are and should be ashamed of yourself for not at least keeping me comfortable. You certainly don’t need the “M.D.” behind your name if you cannot give pain medication.

I really don’t think you even have a backbone to request them for a patient. You need to be involved in a conference about how to treat a patient.

— Vickie Bannister

Salisbury

