September 10, 2020

  • 75°

Kannapolis woman dies in traffic accident on Lane Street

By Staff Report

Published 4:14 pm Thursday, September 10, 2020

KANNAPOLIS — A Kannapolis woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash this morning on Lane Street near Earley Street. The drivers of both vehicles were trapped and had to be extricated by members of the Kannapolis Fire Department.

The accident happened  at approximately 6:30 a.m., according to a Kannapolis news release. Police officers responded and the investigation showed a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Cinquana L. Moody, 18, of Kannapolis, was traveling west on Lane Street and crossed the center line, striking a 2005 Saab 97 SUV going the opposite direction. The driver of the Saab, Brianna M. Simpson, 21, was killed.

Moody was taken to Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord with serious injuries. Simpson died from injuries on the way to Atrium Health Main in Charlotte.

Lane Street was closed as police officers conducted their investigation.

Comments

