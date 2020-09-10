Hood Seminary debuts new public education series

SALISBURY – Hood Theological Seminary has began a new community education initiative as an extension of its new Messinger and Williams Family Chair in Theology and Ethics.

Topics will vary, but they will deal with issues of faith, ethics, and community.

The courses are open to the general public. The classes will be taught online and/or at the Hood campus in Salisbury.

The program will be led by Dean Trevor Eppehimer, who joined the faculty in 2007 after receiving his Ph.D. in 2006 from Union

Theological Seminary in New York, where he served as a teaching assistant for seminal black liberation theologian James Cone and taught courses in philosophical theology.

Eppehimer currently teaches required courses in Christian theology and electives in Christian ethics, philosophy of religion, Methodist doctrine, and systematic theology.

His published work includes articles and book reviews in Black Theology: An International Journal, Theology Today, and Union Seminary Quarterly Review. He currently serves as the Seminary’s Academic Dean, a position to which he was appointed in 2013. Additional work experiences of his include serving as research assistant for Harold Bloom and positions with the Interfaith Center for Corporate Responsibility, Office of the Attorney General of the State of Washington, the Public Defender Association (Seattle WA), and Office of the Governor of the State of Arizona.

In addition to working with students at Hood, Eppehimer also enjoys serving as an adult and children’s Christian education instructor at various local churches in Salisbury, where he lives with his wife, Victoria Curran, and their two children, Grace and Nicholas.