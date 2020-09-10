September 10, 2020

  • 72°
Phot submitted - Hood Theological Seminary Dean Trevor Eppehimer teaching a class.

Hood Seminary debuts new public education series

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 10, 2020

SALISBURY – Hood Theological Seminary has began a new community education initiative as an extension of its new Messinger and Williams Family Chair in Theology and Ethics.

Topics will vary, but they will deal with issues of faith, ethics, and community.

The courses are open to the general public. The classes will be taught online and/or at the Hood campus in Salisbury.

The program will be led by Dean Trevor Eppehimer, who joined the faculty in 2007 after receiving his Ph.D. in 2006 from Union
Theological Seminary in New York, where he served as a teaching assistant for seminal black liberation theologian James Cone and taught courses in philosophical theology.

Eppehimer currently teaches required courses in Christian theology and electives in Christian ethics, philosophy of religion, Methodist doctrine, and systematic theology.

His published work includes articles and book reviews in Black Theology: An International Journal, Theology Today, and Union Seminary Quarterly Review. He currently serves as the Seminary’s Academic Dean, a position to which he was appointed in 2013. Additional work experiences of his include serving as research assistant for Harold Bloom and positions with the Interfaith Center for Corporate Responsibility, Office of the Attorney General of the State of Washington, the Public Defender Association (Seattle WA), and Office of the Governor of the State of Arizona.

In addition to working with students at Hood, Eppehimer also enjoys serving as an adult and children’s Christian education instructor at various local churches in Salisbury, where he lives with his wife, Victoria Curran, and their two children, Grace and Nicholas.

Print Article

Comments

Education

New principal Feamster brings business experience to Essie Mae Kiser Foxx

Business

Learning under limitations: Leadership Rowan program adapts to COVID-19 restraints

Elections

Political newcomer Tarsha Ellis hopes to represent ‘something different’ for Stanly, Rowan counties

Crime

High Point man charged with cocaine, meth possession after traffic stop

Local

Defying expectations, sales in Spencer were up in June

Crime

Demonstrators call for end to cash bails

News

RCCC logistics grads placed directly out of program

Education

Hood Seminary debuts new public education series

Crime

Charlotte woman faces murder charge in Landis man’s 2019 death

Business

Downtown stakeholders see positives in search for new Empire Hotel developer

Local

Highway Patrol: Man sustained fractured skull, internal injuries in crash caused by domestic incident

Education

Knox Middle’s Sally Schultz named RSS teacher of the year

Local

Water testing, broadband expansion approved by commissioners

Coronavirus

Federal infection control ‘strike team’ to visit Citadel nursing home, provide guidance on managing outbreak

Crime

China Grove woman charged with abusing child at group home

Crime

Woman faces drug charges after being found in laundromat bathroom

Business

City ends exclusive talks with Empire Hotel developer who says he ‘never walked away from a deal’

Elections

Trump stops in Winston-Salem after expanding ban on new offshore Atlantic drilling sites

Coronavirus

East Carolina hits 1,000 COVID-19 cases among students; UNC, NC State near that figure

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry makes plans to buy more police cars

Local

County commissioners considering hiring lobbyists in Raleigh, Washington

Elections

Ballots being accepted as state becomes first in nation to begin voting

Local

Commissioners consider consolidating human service agencies

Coronavirus

One additional COVID-19 death reported; local church reports outbreak among members