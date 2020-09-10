High Point man charged with cocaine, meth possession after traffic stop

By Shavonne Potts

SALISBURY — A High Point man faces felony drug possession charges after he was stopped during a speed enforcement campaign on Interstate 85.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Bryant Keith McCall, 48, of the 300 block of Ardale Drive, with two counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance schedule II, one count felony possession of a controlled substance on penal premises, and misdemeanor failure to appear in Guilford County.

He was also given a citation for speeding and driving while license revoked.

According to a department report, the N.C. State Highway Patrol initially clocked McCall traveling 91 mph in a 70 mph zone. A Rowan County deputy caught up to a white Toyota with a Pennsylvania license plate.

The driver told the deputy he didn’t have his license and the car was a rental. The man told the deputy he was speeding because he needed to use the bathroom. The officer noted in his report that McCall, whom he had stopped at Webb Road, had already passed several exits where he could’ve used the restroom, according to a report.

McCall admitted that his license was suspended. The officer was able to determine McCall’s license was permanently suspended. When asked where he was going, McCall told the officer he was headed to a cookout of an ex-girlfriend.

A report said the officer discovered an outstanding warrant from Guilford County and arrested McCall. The vehicle was towed and searched. The officer found a plastic bag that contained several smaller bags with a white substance believed to be cocaine on McCall.

In an interview with the officer, McCall admitted the drugs that were cocaine and methamphetamine, both of which were laced with fentanyl and glutamine. He admitted he stuffed the drugs down his pants when he was pulled over. According to the report, McCall admitted he was going to sell the drugs in High Point.

He was issued an $8,000 secured bond.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Friday he was the victim of vandalism while in the 200 block of Bluefield Drive, China Grove.

• A woman reported on Friday someone stole items from his vehicle while in the 8000 block of Longbriar Drive, Kannapolis.

• A man reported on Friday he was the victim of a breaking and entering in the 5900 block of Old Mocksville Road.

• A woman reported on Friday someone broke into her vehicle while parked in the 200 block of Tingle Drive.

• A man reported on Saturday he was the victim of vehicle theft while in the 2300 block of Organ Church Road, Rockwell.

• A man reported on Saturday he was the victim of an assault while in the 300 block of Leach Road.

• A woman reported on Saturday money was missing and she was the victim of credit card fraud while in the 200 block of Rodden Road, Woodleaf.

• A man reported on Saturday his utility trailer was stolen from his yard in the 5000 block of Woodleaf Road.

• A woman reported on Saturday someone stole items from her vehicle while parked on Interstate 85.

• A man reported on Saturday someone stole items from his vehicle in the 4300 block of Mount Hope Church Road.

• West Rowan Grill reported on Sunday someone broke into the business, located at 8870 Statesville Blvd., Cleveland.

• A woman reported on Sunday she was assaulted while in the 100 block of Dappler Lane.

• Bethpage United Methodist Church reported on Sunday it was vandalized at 109 Fellowship Ave., Kannapolis.

• A woman reported on Sunday she was the victim of an attempted burglary in the 23900 block of North Enochville Avenue.

• Darin Patrick Tratzinski, 56, was charged on Friday with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II while in the 700 block of North Salisbury Avenue and Upward Way, Granite Quarry.

• Cory Wayne Harrington, 27, was charged on Friday with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia while in the 100 block of South Enochville Avenue, Kannapolis.

• Avery Simone Brawley, 23, was charged on Friday with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule I while in the 100 block of South Enochville Avenue, Kannapolis.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

• Tri Electric Inc. reported on Tuesday a level was taken from the back of a pickup in the 2200 block of Old Wilkesboro Road.

• A man reported on Tuesday someone stole a firearm from his truck while parked in the 600 block of Bringle Ferry Road.

• A woman reported on Tuesday an egg was thrown onto her vehicle and was there all day in the 400 block of Ferndale Drive.

• A woman reported on Tuesday someone stole items from her vehicle while in the 1900 block of Sherwood Street.

• Jessy Erwin Richmond, 37, was charged on Tuesday with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia while in the 100 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.