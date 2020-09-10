September 10, 2020

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with drug possession while probation officers search his home

By Shavonne Potts

Published 6:25 pm Thursday, September 10, 2020

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man was charged Tuesday with cocaine possession after the drug was discovered during a probation search of his home.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Shaheem Marquise Gray, 24, with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II, misdemeanor simple possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor simple possession of a controlled schedule VI substance.

Deputies were asked to accompany a probation officer in searching a home on Dappler Lane. They searched the home and a vehicle that belonged to Gray. The officers found a white powder substance in the back seat, marijuana in a box on the back floorboard and seven yellow pills in a duffel bag on the bed inside the house, Capt. John Sifford said.

The officers also found two grinders in a shoebox on a bed in his house. He was issued a $5,000 secured bond and has since been released from the Rowan County Detention Center.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man reported on Monday someone stole his ATV from his property in the 2200 block of Barringer Road.

• A woman reported on Monday someone stole her firearm from the 6200 block of Lynn Road.

• A man reported on Monday a trailer was stolen from his home in the 7900 block of Statesville Boulevard.

• Justin Alexander Chapman, 32, was charged on Saturday with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance schedule III while at the 3000 block of East NC 152.

• Michael Gregory Morris, 37, was charged on Saturday with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II while at the 600 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Whitney Elise Absher, 24, was charged on Saturday with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II while at the 600 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Michael Allen Campbell, 31, was charged on Saturday at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office with felony larceny.

• Warren Anthony Harris, 41, was charged on Saturday with misdemeanor simple assault while at the 1000 block of Oakdale Court in China Grove.

• Stacy Morton Shupe, 37, was charged on Saturday with misdemeanor larceny while at the 200 block of North Rowan Avenue in Spencer.

• Tamari Raymond Muldrow, 24, was charged on Saturday with misdemeanor affray while at the 300 block of Leach Road.

• Kerry Phillip Bowers, 55, was charged on Monday with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II while at Old Linn Road.

• A woman reported on Tuesday she was the victim of a simple assault while at the 1300 block of West Ridge Road.

• A woman reported on Tuesday she was the victim of a burglary in the 200 block of Patterson Street in China Grove.

• A man reported on Tuesday someone stole a firearm from a vehicle in the 100 block of Camp Road.

• A man reported on Tuesday he was the victim of a burglary in the 2400 block of Webb Road.

• A man reported on Tuesday someone stole a trailer from the 300 block of Barber Junction Road in Cleveland.

• James Braxton Connell, 31, was charged on Tuesday with felony possession of burglary tools while at the 700 block of South Deal Street in Landis.

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

• A woman reported on Wednesday she was the victim of larceny while in the 300 block of South Merritt Avenue.

