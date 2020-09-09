September 9, 2020

  • 77°

China Grove woman charged with abusing child at group home

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:48 pm Wednesday, September 9, 2020

SALISBURY — A China Grove woman faces child abuse charges after being accused of pushing and sitting on a nonverbal child at a group home just outside of Rockwell.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Janae Marie Bates, 22, of Neelytown Road, with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse.

Rowan Sheriff’s Office investigators said they began looking into the matter following an Aug. 24 Social Services referral regarding the RHA Group Home.

A staff member was engaged in a dispute over a TV with a 12-year-old nonverbal, disabled child. The child began acting out, and Bates allegedly put her hand on his shoulder, pushed him down and then sat on him for a short while, said Capt. John Sifford.

Detectives spoke with staff and met with a Rowan County magistrate, where probable cause was found and warrants were issued. Bates was arrested Monday and has since been released from the Rowan County jail under a $1,000 secured bond.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Water testing, broadband expansion approved by commissioners

Coronavirus

Federal infection control ‘strike team’ to visit Citadel nursing home, provide guidance on managing outbreak

Crime

China Grove woman charged with abusing child at group home

Crime

Woman faces drug charges after being found in laundromat bathroom

Business

City ends exclusive talks with Empire Hotel developer who says he ‘never walked away from a deal’

Elections

Trump stops in Winston-Salem after expanding ban on new offshore Atlantic drilling sites

Coronavirus

East Carolina hits 1,000 COVID-19 cases among students; UNC, NC State near that figure

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry makes plans to buy more police cars

Local

County commissioners considering hiring lobbyists in Raleigh, Washington

Elections

Ballots being accepted as state becomes first in nation to begin voting

Local

Commissioners consider consolidating human service agencies

Coronavirus

One additional COVID-19 death reported; local church reports outbreak among members

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man accused of injuring passenger in weekend car crash

Coronavirus

Novant Health COVID-19 screening center will close in Salisbury

Local

Salisbury Police chief says officers will enforce regulations for cruise-ins

BREAKING NEWS

Empire Hotel redevelopment deal falls through; city looks for new developer

Coronavirus

Empty 5K calendar leads to lack of funding for charitable organizations

Local

Commissioners will consider extending solar farm moratorium

News Main

Labor Day Golf: ‘Every match was like climbing a mountain’

Business

Unemployment rate climbs in July; Rowan County’s rate higher than neighbors’

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man accused of evading law enforcement officer on I-85

Coronavirus

49 new COVID-19 cases reported during Labor Day weekend

Local

Tropical Storm Paulette forms in the central Atlantic

Local

Ask Us: Readers ask about Julian Road recycling facility, Foxwood Golf Club