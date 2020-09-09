China Grove woman charged with abusing child at group home

SALISBURY — A China Grove woman faces child abuse charges after being accused of pushing and sitting on a nonverbal child at a group home just outside of Rockwell.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Janae Marie Bates, 22, of Neelytown Road, with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse.

Rowan Sheriff’s Office investigators said they began looking into the matter following an Aug. 24 Social Services referral regarding the RHA Group Home.

A staff member was engaged in a dispute over a TV with a 12-year-old nonverbal, disabled child. The child began acting out, and Bates allegedly put her hand on his shoulder, pushed him down and then sat on him for a short while, said Capt. John Sifford.

Detectives spoke with staff and met with a Rowan County magistrate, where probable cause was found and warrants were issued. Bates was arrested Monday and has since been released from the Rowan County jail under a $1,000 secured bond.