Letter: Congrats on a job well done

Congratulations are due to Kent Bernhardt and Kay Peeler, who pulled off the Salisbury Symphony’s first online version of their popular “Bury Home Companion” entertainment event Sunday evening.

Many thanks to Paul Fisher and family; the many sponsors, large and small, who made this wonderful event possible; as well as the many talented people who gave of their time and talent to participate and produce this gem for the community.

Thank you so much to all of you!

— Bill Bucher

Salisbury