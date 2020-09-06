September 6, 2020

  • 63°

Editorial: Take action to stem effects of K-shaped recovery

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 6, 2020

A V-shaped economic recovery would be ideal. An immediate return to business in February could alleviate concerns from families who have suddenly faced questions about how to pay their bills and bring back businesses from the brink of bankruptcy.

But the notion of a v-shaped recovery, nationally and locally, seems increasingly unlikely as months drag on. Instead, policymakers, from town halls to the halls of the legislature and the U.S. Capitol, should consider the more realizing possibility that the country is experiencing a K-shaped recovery.

The theory behind a V-shaped recovery is that a deep economic decline will be followed by a quick sharp rebound. It imagined the possibility that shutdowns would be followed by businesses bringing employees of of furlough quickly, rehiring any people laid off and that customers would return just as fast as they left.

But a K-shaped recovery is one in which some industries and workers are able to recover quickly while others are still struggling or seeing business continue to decline.

A memo from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and distributed by the Rowan County Chamber last week posits that the latter is happing now. Tech companies, retailers will a good online operation, automotive and manufacturing sectors are recovering sharply, the memo states. But food and beverage industries, some brick-and-mortar retailers, travel, tourism and those businesses still unable to reopen represent the bottom of the K, struggling to keep the doors open and the lights on.

“It is important not to lose sight of these businesses as the recovery continues. Until the pandemic is fully over and we can return to our lives as they were before the virus struck, they are likely to continue to struggle,” states the memo from Curtis Dubai, a senior economist at the U.S. Chamber. “The businesses on the sliding part of the ‘K’ may need government assistance longer than other industries, and in the immediate future need a phase four relief bill from Congress as soon as possible.”

Consider the situation in Rowan County. A news release last week from the Convention and Visitors Bureau reported tourism in Rowan County posted record growth in 2019, before COVID-19. Tourism spending increasing by a relatively sharp rate 7.8% and infused $199.05 million into the county’s economy. The tourism economy supported 1,530 direct jobs and generated $6.4 million in local tax revenue.

But tourism revenues bottom in April 2020, falling 60% from the previous year, according to the Rowan County Convention and Visitors Bureau. And while there’s been some recovery, things have not returned to where they were before the pandemic. Places like the fairgrounds are usually booked every weekend with events of some type. Now, they are much fewer and farther between. And the fairgrounds is just one of many businesses who would likely report a similar trend.

For businesses still struggling, it may be worthwhile to specifically consider another, more focused Paycheck Protection Program.

And while it’s important that policymakers like county commissioners, council members, legislators and congressional representatives know that not all businesses are recovering together just as it’s critical to realize that the K shape is not isolated to the economy.

Students with the resources and family support structure to do so will be able to adapt to the hybrid model of learning in Rowan-Salisbury Schools. Students already behind are at a heightened risk of falling further behind. It’s a more insidious problem with more complicated solutions, but it’s equally deserving of attention during COVID-19 policy discussions.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Families visit N.C. Transportation Museum on reopening day

Local

Local actor, director remembers actor Chadwick Boseman

Lifestyle

Exercising your options: Getting a good workout even if you’re not ready to return to the gym

Local

‘More good than bad:’ Local legislators satisfied with state’s COVID-19 relief package

Business

For Economic Development Commission, luring new business to town is like a game of dodgeball

Local

September is national Library Card Sign-up Month

Education

East Spencer charter school reopens with strong enrollment

Coronavirus

16 COVID-19 deaths in Rowan reported in one week

Kannapolis

Dr. Carson meets Officer Carson and both were ‘in right place at right time’

Business

New life in an old building: Hamm’s Cafe follows in footsteps of East Spencer’s Krider’s Cafe

Business

Biz Roundup: Meals on Wheels flips the script, launches program to support local businesses

Nation/World

News roundup: Dueling versions of reality define first week of fall campaign

News

Court: Money owed can’t block voting rights for NC felons

Coronavirus

Cooper says he’ll sign state COVID-19 aid package

Local

Four injured in Mooresville Road traffic accident

Crime

Blotter: No one injured after shots fired into home

Crime

Man faces charges in incident that required staples to close laceration

Crime

New charge added for man accused of child abduction

Local

Spencer’s new assistant manager will take reins of town government in 2021

Coronavirus

Six new COVID-19 deaths make Rowan sixth in state

Education

Publicly funded pre-K more complicated, challenging for providers, parents

Business

Salisbury’s Lane Wallace part of trio to inspire energy-efficient restaurant

News

State roundup: Abortion-rights groups sue to overturn NC restrictions

Local

YMCA sends off longest-serving employee after 42 years