Editorial: Take action to stem effects of K-shaped recovery

A V-shaped economic recovery would be ideal. An immediate return to business in February could alleviate concerns from families who have suddenly faced questions about how to pay their bills and bring back businesses from the brink of bankruptcy.

But the notion of a v-shaped recovery, nationally and locally, seems increasingly unlikely as months drag on. Instead, policymakers, from town halls to the halls of the legislature and the U.S. Capitol, should consider the more realizing possibility that the country is experiencing a K-shaped recovery.

The theory behind a V-shaped recovery is that a deep economic decline will be followed by a quick sharp rebound. It imagined the possibility that shutdowns would be followed by businesses bringing employees of of furlough quickly, rehiring any people laid off and that customers would return just as fast as they left.

But a K-shaped recovery is one in which some industries and workers are able to recover quickly while others are still struggling or seeing business continue to decline.

A memo from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and distributed by the Rowan County Chamber last week posits that the latter is happing now. Tech companies, retailers will a good online operation, automotive and manufacturing sectors are recovering sharply, the memo states. But food and beverage industries, some brick-and-mortar retailers, travel, tourism and those businesses still unable to reopen represent the bottom of the K, struggling to keep the doors open and the lights on.

“It is important not to lose sight of these businesses as the recovery continues. Until the pandemic is fully over and we can return to our lives as they were before the virus struck, they are likely to continue to struggle,” states the memo from Curtis Dubai, a senior economist at the U.S. Chamber. “The businesses on the sliding part of the ‘K’ may need government assistance longer than other industries, and in the immediate future need a phase four relief bill from Congress as soon as possible.”

Consider the situation in Rowan County. A news release last week from the Convention and Visitors Bureau reported tourism in Rowan County posted record growth in 2019, before COVID-19. Tourism spending increasing by a relatively sharp rate 7.8% and infused $199.05 million into the county’s economy. The tourism economy supported 1,530 direct jobs and generated $6.4 million in local tax revenue.

But tourism revenues bottom in April 2020, falling 60% from the previous year, according to the Rowan County Convention and Visitors Bureau. And while there’s been some recovery, things have not returned to where they were before the pandemic. Places like the fairgrounds are usually booked every weekend with events of some type. Now, they are much fewer and farther between. And the fairgrounds is just one of many businesses who would likely report a similar trend.

For businesses still struggling, it may be worthwhile to specifically consider another, more focused Paycheck Protection Program.

And while it’s important that policymakers like county commissioners, council members, legislators and congressional representatives know that not all businesses are recovering together just as it’s critical to realize that the K shape is not isolated to the economy.

Students with the resources and family support structure to do so will be able to adapt to the hybrid model of learning in Rowan-Salisbury Schools. Students already behind are at a heightened risk of falling further behind. It’s a more insidious problem with more complicated solutions, but it’s equally deserving of attention during COVID-19 policy discussions.