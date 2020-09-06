Ann Farabee column: Hard to say

By Ann Farabee

Some things are just hard to say, aren’t they?

Here are my top three:

1. I need help.

We may often need help, but fail to ask. We may fail to ask because we may feel we should be able to handle anything on our own. Or we may not want to admit our limitations. Or we may not want to bother someone by asking for help.

The reality is that it not only takes confidence and courage to be independent, but it also takes confidence and courage to be dependent. Whether in our home life, our work life, or just life in general, we need to learn to ask for help. Refusing to ask for help when needed is cheating someone out of a chance to help.

We need to be strong enough to stand alone, smart enough to know we need help, and brave enough to ask for it.

James 2:14-17 says that to help, we must take action.

Galatians 6:2 says if we carry the burdens of others, we will fulfill the law of Christ.

2. I was wrong.

We may be wrong, but fail to admit it. We may fail to admit it because it can be hard to acknowledge responsibility and say that we are sorry. Often our pride and emotions get in the way. We should be humble enough to recognize our mistakes, courageous enough to admit our mistakes, and wise enough to correct our mistakes.

It takes courage and strength to admit our wrongs to someone, but doing so shows that we value that person. The first to apologize is the bravest. The first to forgive is the strongest. The first to forget is the happiest. Ben Franklin said that we should never ruin a good apology with an excuse.

Admitting wrong and saying that we are sorry may not change the past — but it can change the future. It can be like superglue — and fix anything.

Psalm 51:3 tells us we should admit our wrong.

Matthew 5:23-24 tells us that if someone has something against us, we should go make peace with that person.

3. Worcestershire sauce.

Let me try again — Worst-a-sheer sauce? Wor-shure-sire sauce? Woo-ster-sheer sauce? Wer-chess-ter sauce? Were-chester shire sauce? Woo-ster sauce?

I know. I know.

It is so hard to say.

I said it wrong.

I am so sorry.

I need help saying it.

Can you help me?

Ann Farabee is a teacher, writer and speaker. Contact her at annfarabee@gmail.com or annfarabee.com.