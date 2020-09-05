September 5, 2020

  • 77°
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks to pass against LSU during the second half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in New Orleans. The top-ranked Tigers are 29-1 over the past two seasons and have won five straight ACC championships. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

No. 1 Clemson picked to win sixth straight ACC championship

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 5, 2020

GREENSBORO (AP) — Top-ranked Clemson is the preseason favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference championship for a sixth straight season.

The league released voting results Friday from media members for predicted order of finish and preseason all-conference picks, with the Tigers picked ahead of No. 10 Notre Dame and No. 18 North Carolina.

Clemson had the preseason player of the year in quarterback Trevor Lawrence, while two-time league player of the year Travis Etienne was among the Tigers’ five picks on the 27-member preseason all-ACC team.

The Tigers have gone 29-1 over the past two seasons and have won 22 straight against league teams dating to October 2017.

Brian Kelly’s Fighting Irish has been a member of all other league sports since the 2013-14 season, but they’re giving up their cherished football independence amid the coronavirus pandemic to compete for the ACC title.

The Tar Heels were picked third in Mack Brown’s second season, followed by Louisville, Virginia Tech, Miami, Florida State, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Wake Forest, North Carolina State, Duke, Boston College, Syracuse and Georgia Tech.

The ACC won’t have its traditional two-division format this year while playing a 10-game league schedule. Teams can play a nonconference game held within its home state.
Miami is the first ACC team to play by hosting UAB next Thursday, while the ACC championship game will be held in Charlotte either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19.

___

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    Have you or someone you know tested positive for COVID-19?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Nation/World

News roundup: Dueling versions of reality define first week of fall campaign

News

Court: Money owed can’t block voting rights for NC felons

Coronavirus

Cooper says he’ll sign state COVID-19 aid package

Local

Four injured in Mooresville Road traffic accident

Crime

Blotter: No one injured after shots fired into home

Crime

Man faces charges in incident that required staples to close laceration

Crime

New charge added for man accused of child abduction

Local

Spencer’s new assistant manager will take reins of town government in 2021

Coronavirus

Six new COVID-19 deaths make Rowan sixth in state

Education

Publicly funded pre-K more complicated, challenging for providers, parents

Business

Salisbury’s Lane Wallace part of trio to inspire energy-efficient restaurant

News

State roundup: Abortion-rights groups sue to overturn NC restrictions

Local

YMCA sends off longest-serving employee after 42 years

Crime

Blotter: Drug charges follow call about armed men at apartments

Education

Hood Theological Seminary awarded $1 million grant

Local

NC virus relief aid heads to Cooper as General Assembly ends

Coronavirus

Rowan County’s COVID-19 positive rate improves

Crime

Spencer man jailed on 2018 drug charges

Crime

Man charged with drug possession, gives name of friend

News

NC Senate approves $1B federal virus relief package

Nation/World

Trump takes jab at Biden during V-J Day visit to battleship

News

Authorized to reopen: Local museums, parks put plans in place for Friday

Local

Highway Patrol to increase enforcement during Labor Day week, weekend

Education

Livingstone campus opens with COVID-19 testing