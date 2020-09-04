Blotter: No one injured after shots fired into home

SALISBURY – Police late Thursday received a report of shots being fired into a home on West Monroe Street.

A bullet entered the living room of the home, and there was also bullet damage found on a vehicle outside after the incident. No arrests have been made.

Another shots fired incident was reported South Church Street at about midnight on Thursday. SPD officers found shell casings on the street and sidewalk. Officers did not find any injuries or property damage.

In other crime news:

• Marry Madeline Phillips, 46, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on Thursday at about 2 p.m.

Phillips was arrested after an officer pulled over a truck with a handwritten tag in the Days Inn parking lot on Bendix Drive. The officer requested a K-9 inspection of the vehicle, and the dog detected drugs in the car.

Phillips, who was not the driver of the vehicle, had three outstanding warrants for failure to appear. The driver had no outstanding warrants. The officer requested a K-9 inspection of the vehicle, and the dog detected drugs in the car. Phillips was allegedly found in possession of a small bag of what appeared to be methamphetamine, two syringes and some pieces of a drinking straw. Phillips allegedly said she had another bag of methamphetamine she could not locate, which was found on her after a search.

• Johnny Wayne Miller, 40, was charged with felony possession of schedule I and II substances and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on Thursday at about 6 p.m. at the intersection of I-85 and East Innes Street.

• Tydarius Robinson was charged with felony possession of a schedule II substance at the intersection of West Fisher and Lloyd streets at about 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Robinson was pulled over while driving because the vehicle owner did not have an active driver license. Robinson consented to a search of the vehicle, allegedly saying he had marijuana and a crack cocaine rock in the vehicle, both of which officers found inside.

• Tracy Christina Daniels, 42, was charged with felony uttering a forged instrument after allegedly trying to pass off a forged check for $295 at King Eye Center in China Grove on Thursday.