September 3, 2020

Spencer man jailed on 2018 drug charges

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:03 pm Thursday, September 3, 2020

SALISBURY — A Spencer man was jailed this week and faces felony drug possession charges that stem from a 2018 investigation.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Michael Lynn Beck, 34, of 10th Street, with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance.

Rowan Sheriff’s Capt. John Sifford said deputies received multiple crime stoppers tips regarding drug activity at a home in the 200 block of Goodman Drive. Witnesses said at the time they saw multiple people coming and going from the house.

 

Michael Lynn Beck

On March 28, 2018, Beck was identified as a suspect and items were seized from the home. The drugs allgedly found in the home were sent to the state laboratory for testing. Sifford said the lab tests came back after several months, and an arrest warrant was issued for Beck on April 24, 2019.

Beck was at some point arrested and held at Bertie Correctional Institute. When it was determined the warrant was unserved, he was brought from Windsor prison on Aug. 31 to Rowan County.

He remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.

