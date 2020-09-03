September 3, 2020

Sheeks joins board for Boys and Girls Homes

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 3, 2020

As a member of the North Carolina District West Civitan organization, Kim Sheeks, of Rockwell, would hear stories about Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina from Trustee Terry
Jackson and BGH President Gary Faircloth during district gatherings.

It wasn’t until she made the journey to the Lake Waccamaw campus that she truly had a picture of what the organization was.

“I would paint a picture of the Homes in my mind,” Sheeks said. “I thought I was creative, but seeing is believing. When I first visited, it wasn’t really anything like I had imagined. The campus is truly
beautiful and the facilities are so immaculately clean.”

Her first visit was with Jackson and his wife Donna after several Civitan clubs had helped put together a special Valentine’s Day event for the girls who live in the Civitan Cottage on campus.

“We brought them a Valentine’s basket filled with goodies such as toiletries, stuffed animals, candy and more,” Sheeks said. “We would then take the girls out to eat at a local restaurant.”

As a teacher, Sheeks enjoys the interactions with the girls, especially during visits to campus.

“I have enjoyed doing things like ‘sneaking’ into the Civitan Cottage with other Civitans and leaving bunny treats and other things for the girls,” said Sheeks. “One year we made them beautiful string eggs filled with goodies. We left some food items so that they could make some bird nest cakes. In fact, we
gathered dozens of hard boiled eggs and egg dyes for them to actually dye real eggs. We had given them so much that they told us that they felt as though they should share with the Solomon Cottage since that cottage was a transition place not supported by a Civic group. Well, that suggestion just melted my heart that they were going to pay it forward to others.”

Sheeks is so passionate about supporting the children that she makes a point when heading to the beach to drop off gifts for the girls of Civitan Cottage. She has even worked with the local Lions Club to bring down collected items for the boys in Lions Cottage.

“I guess I do this because, until I started teaching, I assumed that every child grew up with two loving parents as I had,” said Sheeks. “I think children, no matter what age, deserve having ‘perks’ just because they are children.”

Sheeks shared her stories of B&amp;GH with her teacher’s society, Alpha Delta Kappa. As a result, the organization made B&amp;GH a non-profit to support as they prepared for a regional gathering in July.

The event was to take place in Wilmington, but went to a virtual event due to pandemic concerns. That change did not hamper the fundraising effort.

“The group has collected more than $6,000 so far,” said Sheeks. “At least $4,000 will go toward seed money for new windows at Carolyn’s Kaleidoscope Child Advocacy Center. We put $2,000 of the donation to fund breakfast items for Thomas Academy, the public charter school located on the BGH campus. I was recently able to tour both facilities and was impressed by what I saw.”

Alpha Delta Kappa has also sent in gift cards for the teachers to use for classroom materials with additional support expected.
Sheeks’ passion for the children is the reason that she was asked to join the Board of Trustees for Boys and Girls Homes as the Civitan West representative.

“From the moment I first shared the story of Boys and Girls Homes with Kim she has demonstrated a passion for the children,” said BGH President Gary Faircloth. “She has been so giving to the children and I am so grateful that she has agreed to serve as a Trustee to share her passion for the organization
while helping guide us into the future.”

