September 3, 2020

  • 75°

Ex-Wolfpack coach Gottfried sues NC State for buyout money

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 3, 2020

By Aaron Beard

AP Basketball Writer

RALEIGH — Former North Carolina State men’s basketball coach Mark Gottfried is suing the school for buyout money he says has been improperly withheld.

Attorneys for Gottfried — now Cal State Northridge’s head coach — filed the lawsuit in a North Carolina federal court Monday, saying N.C. State violated a March 2017 termination agreement. N.C. State was due to pay Gottfried remaining salary in monthly installments through the April 2020 end of his contract, according to a copy of the agreement filed with the lawsuit.

But the complaint states the school hasn’t paid since August 2018.

The NCAA has since charged the school with four violations tied to the recruitment of former Wolfpack one-and-done star Dennis Smith Jr., which grew out of a federal corruption investigation into college basketball. Gottfried is charged individually under the provision of head-coach responsibility for violations within his program, though his attorneys have questioned the fairness of that process.

Elliot Sol Abrams, one of Gottfried’s attorneys, didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press seeking comment Wednesday. N.C. State athletics spokesman Fred Demarest said the school doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

The school announced in February 2017 that Gottfried wouldn’t return for a seventh year but would coach the rest of the season. The March 2017 agreement described his termination as “without cause” and required Gottfried to pursue jobs that would potentially lower school payments.

After making payments for more than a year, the school in May 2018 — eight months after the federal probe became public — sent Gottfried a “Notice of Intent to Discharge for Cause,” according to the complaint. That notice said Gottfried had “induced” the school to enter payment arrangements in the termination agreement, which the complaint states was “conceived, drafted, reviewed and approved” by N.C. State.

By that September, the school had notified Gottfried that “no additional payments are owed,” according to the complaint seeking unspecified financial amounts.

N.C. State’s NCAA case has been accepted into the Independent Accountability Resolution Process, which is designed to handle complex cases and was a product of proposals from the commission led by former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice in 2018 to reform college basketball.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    Have you or someone you know tested positive for COVID-19?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



News

Authorized to reopen: Local museums, parks put plans in place for Friday

Local

Highway Patrol to increase enforcement during Labor Day week, weekend

Education

Livingstone campus opens with COVID-19 testing

News Main

Getting cut changed East grad Simpson’s life

Nation/World

Michael Jordan gets stake in DraftKings for advisory role

Local

Mother’s final act was to free daughter before deadly crash

Education

Concord Mayor appointed to RCCC Board of Trustees

Education

Veteran teacher blends technology, tradition in unusual year

Education

Sheeks joins board for Boys and Girls Homes

Education

RCCC Manufacturing Institute partner offers sustainable career training

Elections

In NC House race, Heggins campaigns on consistency, dedication to human rights

Business

City’s share of May tax revenue exceeds expectations; Hotwire subscribers up

Local

YSUP Rowan awarded grant funding for 4th year

Education

Seven more COVID-19 positives in Rowan-Salisbury Schools, still no clusters

Crime

Landis resident among 19 charged with voter fraud

Coronavirus

Salisbury VA one of three sites for research study on COVID-19 treatment drug

Crime

Suspicious behavior inside store leads to drug charges

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 3

Coronavirus

Five new COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday, nine this week

Nation/World

Police: LA deputies shoot, kill Black man who dropped gun

Coronavirus

Since reopening, 3,000 NC college students got coronavirus

Coronavirus

Cooper allows gyms partially open, keeps bars closed

Business

Exercise enthusiasts rejoice as Planet Fitness reopens in Salisbury

Education

COVID-19 pandemic produces some enrollment declines at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College