Landis resident among 19 charged with voter fraud

By Josh Bergeron

Published 4:37 pm Wednesday, September 2, 2020

LANDIS — A local man in August was among 19 people charged with voter fraud by the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina.

Shuqin Yin, 54, of Landis, was charged with violating Title 18, United States Code, Section 611(a), a misdemeanor, which prohibits non-citizen voting in elections for federal officials.

A news release said all 19 people charged, including Yin, voted in the 2016 election. Information filed in court Aug. 13 further state that Yin cast a vote in the Nov. 4, 2016, election and is not a U.S. citizen or U.S. national.

A summons was issued Aug. 13. Yin had an initial appearance in court last week.

If convicted, Yin faces penalties that could include a maximum of one year in prison, a fine not to exceed $100,000 or both.

Men in Linwood, in Davidson County, and Concord faced the same charge as Yin, casting a vote while not being eligible to do so. Those men are Armando Nava-Juarez, a 51-year-old man from Linwood, and Manuel Efrain Valladares, a 48-year-old man from Concord.

