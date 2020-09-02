September 2, 2020

  • 77°
Salisbury Post file photo - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College hosted the grand opening of the new North Campus Building 600 to the public in April 2016.

COVID-19 pandemic produces some enrollment declines at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, September 2, 2020

SALISBURY — Rowan-Cabarrus Community College was expecting some decline in enrollment because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that decline was reported on this week during a regular meeting of the college’s board of trustees.

Lynn Marsh, chair of the Academic and Student Engagement Committee, reported a 5.68% in full-time equivalent enrollment and a 1.33% decrease in headcount at the college, though updated figures provided by RCCC showed the decline decreased to 4.11% full-time equivalent students and .57% headcount drops.

The headcount for fall is just more than 7,000 students, but that number is rising as students enroll for minimester courses throughout the term.

Marsh said the pandemic affected the entire N.C. Community College System, and some institutions experienced full-time equivalent drops of 20%. The college also has taken on virtual appointments with applicants and campus drive-in events to reach more students.

On the whole, enrollment has been growing at RCCC for the previous five years. From 2015-2016 to the 2019-2020 academic year, RCCC saw roughly a 15% increase in enrollment. That makes RCCC is one of the fastest-growing community colleges in a state where community college enrollment has largely been in slow decline for more than a decade.

The state reported system-wide growth of 4.4% for the first time in a decade in February based on fall 2019 enrollment. That was before the COVID-19 pandemic reached North Carolina.

The college has moved 92% of its classes online for the fall semester and anticipates not being able to serve the same number of students in courses offered on campus. An example furnished by RCCC included health programs like radiography and occupational therapy assistance are able to accept far fewer students. Radiography is down 32.14%.

The cosmetology program, normally one of the college’s largest, is down by 48.54% The safety changes also affect technical fields like welding.

The college is following safety guidelines set out by federal, state and local entities including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, N.C. Community College System and local health offices.

The college never went fully online after restrictions began to be put in place during COVID-19. A select few courses, including law enforcement and emergency services training, were kept going and in-person because they are required for emergency responders to renew their certifications.

The college will begin a second eight-week term on Oct. 19, and new students can enroll in classes then as well.

“We do not want students to put their future on hold,” the college said in a statement to the Post. “We are here to serve our community to ensure we are prepared for the future.”

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    Have you or someone you know tested positive for COVID-19?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

Seven more COVID-19 positives in Rowan-Salisbury Schools, still no clusters

Crime

Landis resident among 19 charged with voter fraud

Coronavirus

Salisbury VA one of three sites for research study on COVID-19 treatment drug

Crime

Suspicious behavior inside store leads to drug charges

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 3

Coronavirus

Five new COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday, nine this week

Nation/World

Police: LA deputies shoot, kill Black man who dropped gun

Coronavirus

Since reopening, 3,000 NC college students got coronavirus

Coronavirus

Cooper allows gyms partially open, keeps bars closed

Business

Exercise enthusiasts rejoice as Planet Fitness reopens in Salisbury

Education

COVID-19 pandemic produces some enrollment declines at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

East Spencer

Company talks building affordable housing in East Spencer

China Grove

Dance studio expansion OK’d in China Grove

Business

City Council receives report on demand for downtown living, office space

Coronavirus

Three new COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes; preschool becomes COVID-19 cluster

Elections

Rowan Board of Elections talks plans for Election Day, early, absentee voting

Crime

Blotter: Vehicle break-ins reported on Kings Terrace

BREAKING NEWS

Governor announces phase 2.5 of reopening starts Friday

Business

Planet Fitness reopens doors ahead of governor’s announcement

News

Payments to parents in NC Republicans’ virus relief package

Crime

Sheriff’s Office connects truck found at Dollar General to break-in

Crime

Woman faces charges after deputies find heroin in storage building with air mattress

Crime

Salisbury man, woman charged with breaking into mobile home

Business

Knight Drive-In sees success with its movies during COVID-19