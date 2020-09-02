Blotter: Sept. 3

In Salisbury Police Department reports

• A woman reported on Tuesday she was the victim of larceny while in the 1200 block of Mirror Park Drive.

• A man reported on Tuesday someone stole items from his vehicle while parked in the 900 block of Confederate Avenue.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Monday someone attempted to break into his property in the 200 block of Lockhart Road, Kannapolis.

• A woman reported someone stole ladders from her backyard in the 100 block of Scott Trail.

• Webb Road Flea Market reported on Monday someone broke into drink machines at the establishment located at 375 Leach Road.

• Eric Lamar Hahn, 51, was charged on Monday with felony possession of a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of Earnhardt Road.

• Ashtin Rose Auman, 26, was charged on Monday with felony possession of methamphetamine while in the 700 block of Earnhardt Road.