September 1, 2020

  • 81°

Salisbury man, woman charged with breaking into mobile home

By Shavonne Potts

Published 11:37 am Tuesday, September 1, 2020

By Shavonne Potts
shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Rowan investigators say a vehicle containing stolen items tied a Salisbury man and woman to a mobile home break-in.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Cody Ryan Bell, 26, and Betty Michelle Taylor, 27, both of U.S. 601, with one count of felony breaking and entering and one count of felony larceny after breaking and entering.

Cody Ryan Bell

The victim told a sheriff’s deputy he owned a mobile home in the 200 block of Elliott Drive that he primarily used for storage. On Aug. 24, he was contacted about a suspicious vehicle parked in his driveway and called law enforcement. The officer was able to get in touch with the registered owner of the vehicle, identified as Taylor.

Betty Michelle Taylor

Taylor reportedly told the officer the vehicle, a BMW sedan, broke down and she would remove it. The vehicle was still there on Aug. 25 when a deputy arrived, the Sheriff’s Office said. The deputy could see several plastic water bottles inside the car that the property owner said were his and had been inside the mobile home, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy saw a window broken into behind the mobile home that someone had rummaged through the home, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The owner said a sword valued at $100 was taken and that a nail gun set valued at $500 was also missing. The owner said he wanted the vehicle towed from the property.

A search warrant was issued for the vehicle, and investigators found the nail gun, a drop cord and other assorted tools, the sheriff’s office said. Bell and Taylor were charged and remain in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond each.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    Have you or someone you know tested positive for COVID-19?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Elections

Rowan Board of Elections talks plans for Election Day, early, absentee voting

Crime

Blotter: Vehicle break-ins reported on Kings Terrace

BREAKING NEWS

Governor announces phase 2.5 of reopening starts Friday

Business

Planet Fitness reopens doors ahead of governor’s announcement

News

Payments to parents in NC Republicans’ virus relief package

Crime

Sheriff’s Office connects truck found at Dollar General to break-in

Crime

Woman faces charges after deputies find heroin in storage building with air mattress

Crime

Salisbury man, woman charged with breaking into mobile home

Business

Knight Drive-In sees success with its movies during COVID-19

Local

City council to consider annexation of local apartments; receive downtown development update

Education

RSS students will still eat free after last-minute federal changes

News Main

Labor Day golf better than ever

Local

Flash flooding submerges vehicles, surrounds homes off of Jake Alexander Boulevard

Coronavirus

County reports another COVID-19 death outside of congregate facility

Elections

Rowan County will have Sunday voting for general election

East Spencer

Fire officials: East Spencer house fire started at electrical outlet

Crime

Blotter: Gunshots fired into Salisbury home

Kannapolis

Kannapolis pedestrian killed on North Cannon Boulevard

Crime

Man charged with breaking and entering after being stopped for dirty license plate

Crime

Salisbury woman faces drug charges after traffic stop

Elections

Political notebook: State lawmakers to reconvene this week, disperse remaining COVID-19 funds

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with drug trafficking

Ask Us

Ask Us: Readers ask about false positives for COVID-19, school speed zones

Crime

Teen drowns in Balfour Quarry; three charged with trespassing