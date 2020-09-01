Letter: Library’s services provide especially bright spot

During these trying times, there has been one especially bright spot for me and my family.

Rowan Public Library has been a wonderful public servant for the community, providing ongoing curbside and online services just when they are needed the most.

My 9-year-old grandchildren have ordered online every two weeks for curbside pick-up. They get 25 books each, and pick-up day is their favorite day. They have done this since March, with help from the incomparable Mr. Robert.

We calculate that they have read over 400 books each! What a wonderful use for the extra time they have had. Thank you, RPL for your generous and forward thinking services to the entire Salisbury community.

— Claudia Galup

Concord