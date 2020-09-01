September 1, 2020

  • 81°
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. AP file photo

Governor announces phase 2.5 of reopening starts Friday

By Staff Report

Published 3:31 pm Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Gov. Roy Cooper has announced the state on Friday will move into a phase 2.5 of reopening, which will increase gathering sizes and allow some new places to welcome customers and visitors.

The new phase starts Friday at 5 p.m.

Notable aspects of Gov. Roy Cooper’s Tuesday announcement include:

• Gatherings can now be 25 indoors and 50 outdoors.
• Playgrounds, museums and aquariums can open at 50% capacity.
• Gyms can open at 30% capacity. Indoor exercise facilities — including yoga studios, martial arts, rock climbing, skating rinks, bowling alleys, indoor basketball and volleyball — can also reopen with the same limit.
• Capacity limits at restaurants and personal care businesses like salons stay same
• Bars, nightclubs, movie theaters and amusement parks remain closed
• Alcohol sales at restaurants after 11 p.m. remain prohibited until Oct. 2.
• Large venues remain subject to mass gathering limits.

In addition, Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen issued an order allowing for outdoor visitation at nursing homes or skilled nursing facilities. To participate, nursing homes must meet several requirements, including not having a current outbreak, having a testing plan and updated written infection control or preparedness plan for COVID-19 as well as having adequate personal protective equipment.

During Tuesday’s announcement, Cooper and Cohen said the state had seen COVID-19 data stabilize and that they were encouraged but cautions.

“Stability is a victory,” Cooper said. “The forest isn’t as thick, but we’re not out of the woods.”

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    Have you or someone you know tested positive for COVID-19?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Elections

Rowan Board of Elections talks plans for Election Day, early, absentee voting

Crime

Blotter: Vehicle break-ins reported on Kings Terrace

BREAKING NEWS

Governor announces phase 2.5 of reopening starts Friday

Business

Planet Fitness reopens doors ahead of governor’s announcement

News

Payments to parents in NC Republicans’ virus relief package

Crime

Sheriff’s Office connects truck found at Dollar General to break-in

Crime

Woman faces charges after deputies find heroin in storage building with air mattress

Crime

Salisbury man, woman charged with breaking into mobile home

Business

Knight Drive-In sees success with its movies during COVID-19

Local

City council to consider annexation of local apartments; receive downtown development update

Education

RSS students will still eat free after last-minute federal changes

News Main

Labor Day golf better than ever

Local

Flash flooding submerges vehicles, surrounds homes off of Jake Alexander Boulevard

Coronavirus

County reports another COVID-19 death outside of congregate facility

Elections

Rowan County will have Sunday voting for general election

East Spencer

Fire officials: East Spencer house fire started at electrical outlet

Crime

Blotter: Gunshots fired into Salisbury home

Kannapolis

Kannapolis pedestrian killed on North Cannon Boulevard

Crime

Man charged with breaking and entering after being stopped for dirty license plate

Crime

Salisbury woman faces drug charges after traffic stop

Elections

Political notebook: State lawmakers to reconvene this week, disperse remaining COVID-19 funds

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with drug trafficking

Ask Us

Ask Us: Readers ask about false positives for COVID-19, school speed zones

Crime

Teen drowns in Balfour Quarry; three charged with trespassing